How to farm Hunter’s Acclaim in Diablo 4 Season 2

Get the acclaim, get the fame and the rewards that come with.

It just makes sense to be on vampire hunters’ good side, especially in Diablo 4 Season Two in the midst of a vampiric plague. During Season of Blood, players can earn Hunter’s Acclaim to increase their favor with them and unlock new rewards.

In order to earn Hunter’s Acclaim, you will have to travel to a zone where a Blood Harvest is active. As you level up your Hunter’s Acclaim, you will unlock new rewards at each tier, earning rewards like legendary and rare items, as well as Vampiric Powers. Once you acquire Hunter’s Acclaim and reach new levels, head to a Hunter’s Acclaim Board near most major waypoints to receive your rewards.

Don’t expect to reach the highest tier in a day. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Here’s how to farm Hunter’s Acclaim quickly and efficiently during Diablo 4 Season Two, Season of Blood.

Best ways to farm Hunter’s Acclaim in Diablo 4 Season 2

Kill monsters in Blood Harvest zones

Time to harvest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The most basic and plentiful way of farming Hunter’s Acclaim in Diablo 4 is to head towards the zone where a Blood Harvest is active and start slaying. The zone moves every hour. Hunter’s Acclaim can be earned from killing monsters during a Blood Harvest, but there are a handful of other tasks you can complete that reward you more consistently, such as:

Rescuing villagers

Burning corpse piles

Killing Blood Seekers in world events

Laying souls to rest

You should just be constantly killing monsters as you run between your other objectives. Don’t bother with your mount unless you’re using it to get the zone itself; once you’re there, stay on your feet and kill everything that moves. You can also earn Hunter’s Acclaim faster by working with a group.

Collect Blood Lures and summon Seekers

During an active Blood Harvest, your main priority if you want want to farm Hunter’s Acclaim will be collecting Blood Lures and taking them to Sanguine Altars. The Altars will appear on the map as a goblet with the green seasonal icon on them. Blood Lures will drop from elite enemies, and will also drop from Seeker Chests, which are opened with Seeker Keys.

Quick source of Hunter’s Acclaim from the altars. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Mark a Sanguine Altar on the map and start heading toward it, killing monsters as you go. When you have 15 Blood Lures, which drop more commonly from large mobs and stronger enemies, take them to the Sanguine Altar and interact with the altar. This will summon two elite Seekers that will each reward a ton of Hunter’s Acclaim.

Fill up three of these and get ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

However, if you’re in a Blood Harvest zone with a big group or with multiple players and you get there with plenty of time, consider holding onto your Blood Lures and using the three Blood Lure Pedestals, which are located where the Blood Harvest icon is on the map. Three different players will each need to deposit 50 Blood Lures, but it summons a horde of enemies and three bosses, and defeating them rewards you a lot of Hunter’s Acclaim plus some Legendaries.

