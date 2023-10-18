How to get Seeker Keys in Diablo 4 Season 2

Seeker Keys are a new type of key in Diablo 4 Season Two, The Season of Blood. They are used to open Seekers Caches, which are large chests containing seasonal loot such as Potent Blood, Blood Lures, and Pacts.

So, Seeker Keys are very important in Diablo 4 Season Two. Here’s where to find them and how to get them.

Where to find Seeker Keys in Diablo 4 Season 2

Blood Seekers drop a lot of loot, and that always includes a Seeker Key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seeker Keys are carried by special vampiric enemies called Blood Seekers. Each Blood Seeker carries one Seeker Key. Blood Seekers only appear in whichever region of the map is affected by the Blood Harvest, but they don’t just spawn along with regular enemies.

There’s basically one way to draw them out, and it involves blood. Lots and lots of blood.

How to draw out Blood Seekers in Diablo 4 Season 2

I don’t want to talk myself out of a job here, but these tutorial pop-ups are sometimes useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most reliable way to draw out Blood Seekers is to deposit Blood Lures in a Sanguine Altar. In order to interact with a Sanguine Altar, you first need to collect 15 Blood Lures, and then you need to find a Sanguine Altar.

Both Blood Lures and Sanguine Altars can only be found in whichever region of the map is affected by the Blood Harvest. The Blood Harvest is similar to the Helltide, only it’s always active in the Season Two realm, so you can always get Blood Lures somewhere. The Blood Harvest moves about the map, though. To find it, look for the area colored blue-green.

Earn Blood Lures by slaying vampires and rescuing vampire hunters in the Blood Harvest region. The number of Blood Lures you have is displayed next to your mini-map, along with the number of Seeker Keys you have. Once you have 15 Blood Lures, it’s time to find a Sanguine Altar.

Sanguine Altars are marked on your mini-map and map by white icons that look like the altars themselves. They actually look more like fonts (the pedestals that babies get baptized in) than altars, only these hold blood instead of holy water. There are several Sanguine Altars in each Blood Harvest region, so they shouldn’t be hard to find.

Get ready for a fight! Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you interact with a Sanguine Altar, two Blood Seekers will immediately appear and attack you. They’re basically Elites under a different name, and about as difficult to beat. Defeat them and they’ll each drop a Seeker Key. Your new favorite item? Maybe.

This notification apparently means that more Blood Seekers have now spawned nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as I killed the second Blood Seeker, I got a message saying “The Vampires have taken notice of you,” and after that point, I encountered more Blood Seekers in that same Blood Harvest region without having to interact with another Sanguine Altar. So, it looks like you only need to interact with one Sanguine Altar per Blood Harvest in order for the Blood Seekers to keep coming.

