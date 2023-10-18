A new season has begun in Diablo 4 and, as well as bringing a wealth of new content to work through, significant quality-of-life improvements have been made. One of these improvements is the ability to favorite items.

When managing your inventory and gear, you can now mark an item as a favorite—stopping you from accidentally salvaging or selling the item with a vendor.

The changes apply to items either in your inventory or in your stash, the latter of which can now be searched and filtered to find items more quickly. In addition, using the sell all Junk option will now only sell marked Junk in the active inventory tab.

With the ability to mark items as favorites in Diablo 4, it’s much easier to manage your inventory and stash—here’s how to do it.

How to favorite items in Diablo 4

A simple press is all you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Favoriting an item in Diablo 4 is a simple task and can be done extremely quickly, though the process alters slightly based on whether the item is currently equipped or if it is in your inventory.

If the item is equipped, hover over the item in your character menu and hit the designated button, depending on your platform. On Xbox, hit the X button, hit square on PlayStation, and hit spacebar on keyboard if you are on PC.

If the item is in your inventory, the process is the same, however, you need to hit the button twice. The first time will mark the item as junk, and the second press will mark it as a favorite.

About the author