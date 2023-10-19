How to get Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4

With great power comes... oh, you know the rest.

In season two of Diablo 4, Season of Blood, Sanctuary is beset by a vampiric plague, forcing the player to alter their career paths to pursue a life of vampire hunting. Vampire hunting in Diablo 4 can be quite rewarding, either via Season Journey rewards, Hunter’s Acclaim, and, most importantly, the new Vampiric Powers.

Vampiric Powers buff your character with all sorts of new buffs and effects, with a variety of different powers to choose from that fit your playstyle and build. Acquiring and equipping these Vampiric Powers does take a few steps to get all sorted, so let’s do a deep dive into these new powers.

Here’s how you can get Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4.

How to acquire Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4

To unlock the ability to acquire Vampiric Powers, you will need to complete the Blood Money quest early on in the seasonal storyline. Players can acquire most Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 by spending Potent Blood to unlock powers from the Vampiric Powers section of their Character tab. To reach this tab, open your inventory, then click on the tab with the blood drop icon that has the green seasonal icon.

If you’ve acquired a lot of powers already, expect to only find upgrades available. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock a new Vampiric Power, you will have to spend 25 Potent Blood. When you do spend 25 Potent Blood, you will have to choose between three randomly selected powers. These three choices will include either new powers or upgrades to existing powers. If you have unlocked all the existing Vampiric Powers, then spending Potent Blood will only offer you upgrades.

Aside from spending Potent Blood on Vampiric Powers, there are a handful of Powers that are earned by other means:

Earn Sanguine Brace and Accursed Torch by reaching tier four and nine on the Hunter’s Acclaim Board.

and by reaching tier four and nine on the Hunter’s Acclaim Board. Earn Hectic by completing the Beckoning Thirst quest.

by completing the Beckoning Thirst quest. Earn Metamorphosis by completing A Serpent Cornered quest.

by completing A Serpent Cornered quest. Earn Moonrise by completing the Battle of Fear and Faith quest.

by completing the Battle of Fear and Faith quest. Earn Ravenous by completing A Witness in the Dust quest.

by completing A Witness in the Dust quest. Earn Undying by completing the Blood Money quest.

Where can I find Potent Blood in Diablo 4?

Potent Blood should drop from almost all enemies during Season of Blood, most commonly from elite enemies. But the most Potent Blood can be found during active Blood Harvest events.

Check your map to find the active Blood Harvest, and head over to that area. Within the Blood Harvest, you can rescue civilians, collect Blood Lures to lure and kill Seekers, and use Seeker Keys to open Seeker Caches. After just 20 minutes of running around an active Blood Harvest and doing these activities, you’re going to have a ton of Potent Blood at your disposal.

How to equip Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4

Five powers, all active. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve unlocked some Vampiric Powers, you’ll need to equip them. To equip Vampiric Powers, you will have to fulfill the cost of each power combined, which is done with Pacts. There are three types of Pacts: Divinity, Eternity, and Ferocity.

If you have a piece of armor with empty Pact slots, you can affix individual Pacts to it right from your equipment page. Alternatively, if you have an armor with Pacts attached, but not the ones you need, you can use Cleansing Acid to rid the armor of its Pacts.

