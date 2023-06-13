How many clans can you join in Diablo 4?

Playing with friends in Diablo 4 is a great way to enjoy the game, as killing demons is a bit more satisfying with some help and an audience. Sometimes finding a playgroup can be tough, especially a group that will consistently be around to grind dungeons and endgame content after you beat the campaign.

This is where Diablo 4‘s Clans system comes in. Clans are an excellent way to find like-minded players from all over the world that want a large group to enjoy the game with. Finding an appropriate clan is easy, as the in-game clan finder will present hundreds of options.

However, some players might be disappointed that the amount of clans you can join in Diablo 4 is limited.

Can you join more than one clan in Diablo 4?

Currently, you can only join one clan in Diablo 4 on each account. This means all characters you create will belong to the same clan. This might not be a big deal to veteran Diablo players, as the same system was present in Diablo 3, but players jumping in from other MMO games will have to adjust.

Some players enjoy having different characters in different clans, as each character might have a different focus. For example, my Barbarian character is strictly a PvE character, as it is not suited to go against meta builds in PvP. But, that said, I plan to create another character with the most broken build possible to dominate other players.

If we could join multiple clans in Diablo 4, I could join a PvE clan with my Barbarian and a PvP clan with my second character.

Not being able to join multiple clans isn’t the end of the world. Dozens of clans have players focused on different aspects of the game, and it’s perfectly possible to organize catchups outside of the clan. But don’t expect to join multiple clans for the time being.

