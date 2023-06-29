How does Freezing Wake work in Diablo 4? Answered

Diablo 4 has plenty of new and returning abilities for the Sorcerer class. Though you will unlock the majority of your abilities by filling out your talent tree, there are some that are exclusive to items and even mounts. Freezing Wake is one of the few spells in your arsenal that only works on horseback.

If you don’t want to travel to every location by foot, mounts are an excellent alternative that will usually get you to your intended destination much faster. The only way to unlock mounts in Diablo 4 is by completing a quest chain called Donan’s Favor. After completing this mission in act three, you will not only have a new steed but also several unique abilities.

Every class contains its own special abilities that can be performed or cast on horseback. Freezing Wake is only able to be cast by Sorcerers in specific scenarios. If you are trying to use Freezing Wake in Diablo 4, this is what you will need to know.

How to use Freezing Wake in Diablo 4

Freezing Wake in Diablo 4 is a very specialized ability. Sorcerers can only use this spell whenever dismounting. When cast, you will jump forward off your horse and briefly turn into a freezing wisp. By simply getting within proximity of enemies, you will deal damage and freeze enemies for a brief period of time.

The Sorcerer can cast both fire and ice spells. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Freeze is a status effect that has the ability to temporarily trap enemies in place. Abilities with freeze will add a debuff stack called Chill. Whenever enough Chill stacks have been added to an enemy, they will then be entirely frozen and left vulnerable to your next attack or spell. I highly recommend using freezing attacks and the Freezing Wake spell as an opener whenever confronting large groups of enemies.

How to get Freezing Wake in Diablo 4

Freezing Wake is an Aspect that randomly appears from Legendary drops. To get Freezing Wake, I recommend farming dungeons, events, and World Bosses until you get lucky enough for this Aspect to drop.

You can purchase a mount after completing Donan’s quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use Freezing Wake, you will also need to have a mount. You can purchase a mount after completing the short quest chain Mount: Donan’s Favor at the end of chapter three. Once both the mount and Aspect are acquired, you can freeze enemies from basically any position.

