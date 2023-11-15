Diablo 4’s Nov. 13 hotfix finally addressed Living Steel, and fans are delighted

Diablo 4 continues to delight its players with changes they’ve been asking for, this time around by addressing the low drop rates for Living Steel.

On Nov. 13, Diablo 4 received a hotfix addressing Living Steel acquisition rates. Living Steel chests in World Tier 3 will now drop two Living Steel with a chance to get an extra one or two. Living Steel Chests in World Tier 4 will now drop five Living Steel with a chance to get an extra five. At the same time, other Helltide chests in World Tier 4 will grant one additional Living Steel as well.

This week’s hotfix also removed Living Steel Chest Guardian monsters so the chests can properly spawn. That said, the developers said they’d like to “bring the guardian back once we can ensure the interaction does not cause this issue.”

Players are happy with the rate buff as they can now consistently grind Living Steel to farm bosses like Grigorie and Duriel, even when playing solo. One player shared how they managed to get the maximum of 10 Living Steel from a single chest. “Huge W change in my book, thank you for listening to us,” and “Such a simple change and it makes Helltides exponentially better. Well done,” were among the community reactions to the update.

While some agree the drop rates should’ve been like this from the beginning of the season, it’s great to see the developer listening to community feedback. So far, season two of Diablo 4 didn’t disappoint, with players praising updates to mechanics like the leveling system. There are still issues and missing features including a loot filter, but it’s safe to say players are far more excited to jump in and explore Sanctuary than before.