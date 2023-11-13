Diablo 4 players are still crying out for one highly-requested loot feature

Diablo 4 season two is seemingly turning the game around with players offering praise to the devs for their efforts. But there’s still one feature missing that’s turning it into a chore.

On Nov. 12, a Diablo 4 player posted a question on Reddit asking if the game will ever receive a long-requested loot filter. They showed what the current looting experience looks like in a nutshell and it’s a screen full of dropped items.

The community once again agreed this is what it usually looks like and there needs to be a better way to filter through loot. “After three straight events it be looking like that. I teleport back and forth salvaging or extracting affixes,” one player wrote because there’s only so much inventory space to carry everything in one go.

Loot still feels like a job in Diablo 4, and that shouldn’t be the case in a game built around getting better gear.

Diablo 4 players highlighted that just too many items drop, making the rarity of loot redundant. “Rare items are not rare, legendary items are not legendary,” one player noted, adding that if items would drop according to their rarity, the process would be a lot smoother.

Besides the loot filter, players want to see bigger inventories so they can grab all their loot and not risk losing items. At the moment, if you teleport out of the area and then come back, you can end up in a different instance without your loot. It’s infuriating.

The loot filter has been a topic of discussion since season one with players agreeing it’s an issue. While season two has improved Diablo 4 in multiple ways, including fixing the leveling system, there are still issues that need to be addressed.