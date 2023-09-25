Diablo 4 players claim this mechanic desperately needs a rework

With only weeks away from season two of Diablo 4, players are expressing their dissatisfaction with the game’s itemization system and everything related to loot.

On Sept. 24, a Diablo player shared that if they could prioritize one feature in the game it would be the loot filter. According to them, having to go through loads of garbage loot is what kept them from enjoying the game more.

Players dug a little bit deeper into the issue and came to the conclusion that the whole Diablo 4 itemization system needs a revamp. As one player noted on Reddit: “Items are bad. It feels bad to get loot. It’s a chore even seeing what loot you picked up.”

Itemization is all about the items you get. It doesn’t mean that every piece of gear you get should be perfect but it’s certainly a red flag when the game makes checking your loot a chore.

Many players mentioned how great itemization is in Borderlands 3. The game is built around random weapons with a wide range of perks and effects creating a ton of potential combinations. Most importantly, many of those weapons are fun to use and will be viable throughout the game.

A player who has over 1,000 hours in Borderlands 3 said that would not have played that game for so much if the itemization was the same as in Diablo 4.

Players noted that “the item hunt gives content purpose in a looter game. If the loot is bad or not tied to content properly then that content is pointless,” which is something that I, as a Destiny player, wholeheartedly agree with.

There was no communication regarding this issue from the developers at all. As duly noted by players: “That is a core system revamp that takes a year of work,” if Blizzard decides to tackle it at all.

If they don’t, there are multiple other grievances the devs could address. From social features that were better in Diablo Immortal to introducing new content and how that content can be played. In the current state, I think many will agree season two will be a make-or-break for the game.

