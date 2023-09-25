Diablo 4 players lament lack of social features even Diablo Immortal has

Diablo 4 players are up in arms about the title’s social features after realizing even the franchise’s handheld release Diablo Immortal has a better version.

Angry fans are claiming the situation, which was first brought to the community’s attention on Reddit on Sept. 24, paints a sad picture of how barren the social features in what is meant to be one of Blizzard’s biggest games actually are.

Diablo Immortal has dungeon and party finders, a castle defence event, and even raids, while Diablo 4 is still waiting to get any of these months after its release. Diablo 4 does have clan features, some players suggested, but that’s about the extent of its friend mechanics.

Some players argued that Diablo Immortal is billed as more of an MMO than Diablo 4, but most suggested this simply wasn’t good enough for the Blizzard devs.

Others went even further and added that Diablo 4 really does play like an MMO and so should have features like one.

This may have been debunked by the devs before release though; while you do meet players out in the open areas, Diablo 4’s lead designer said before the title even dropped that, outside of the region’s capital you’re only going to be shown around six to eight players running around the area according to an article by Mythic Drop.

As such, while Diablo 4 is still considered a multiplayer game, it’s not as massive as games like Final Fantasy 14 and World of Warcraft to be called an MMO. On the other hand, Immortal is an MMORPG through and through.

Players are grumpy about the features no matter what Diablo 4 is classified as though, and are demanding Blizzard at least add a party finder, if nothing else.

Diablo 4’s lack of social features has always been a huge problem for the community, with the community calling it an “anti-social multiplayer game” just recently. As of writing, there’s been no response from the developers regarding whether they’re going to improve the social aspects, despite players complaining about it since day one.

