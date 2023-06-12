Players want Diablo 4 to adopt some of WoW’s best social features

Diablo 4‘s launch has been a significant success, but players believe the new title is severely lacking in one particular department that developer Blizzard Entertainment excels at—the implementation of specific social features.

Avid fans came together on social media to discuss whether certain features should be added to the game, with some suggesting Blizzard adopt aspects from sister game World of Warcraft, such as a world chat, trade chat, and the auction house—as a start.

Diablo 4 players took to the game’s subreddit to voice their concerns about the game’s social features. They deemed that Diablo 4’s social offerings weren’t enough, with one post drawing other comparisons to its predecessor Diablo 3.

In regard to social aspects, Diablo 4 just seems “lifeless” according to the post’s author, while their experience in Diablo 3 was vastly different thanks to general chat and links to freshly-dropped items. This would, in turn, give them a sense of community Diablo 4 is lacking.

One player even went as far as saying that this is “the most anti-social MMO-lite game they’ve ever played”. They argued that if the game’s design is live service to the core, why would the devs go to all the trouble “just for three inconsequential novel world bosses?”

Another added that they are a “hardcore introvert”, but even then the game lacks basic social interactions for them to enjoy it. In response, someone did point out that the game does have an accessible trade chat, but the channel is already spammed by players trading resources for real cash.

Related: Modern Warfare 2 players greeted with Diablo 4 ad while logging in—and they’re not thrilled about it

A similar post in the same vein as the other outlined the lack of a “group finder” button. The group finder is a social feature where you can find parties doing different kinds of content like dungeons, world bosses, or strongholds. It’s a common feature found in similar multiplayer titles, and such an addition would make it easier for players to find like-minded people to play with and tackle similar objectives together.

It appears that Diablo 4’s honeymoon phase is finally over, and the players are now detecting fundamental problems or improvements they’d like to see added. It has been reported that the first season of the game is dropping in July, but there’s no exact date yet.

We’re just going to have to wait for the one to see just what Blizzard has cooking next.

About the author