Modern Warfare 2 players greeted with Diablo 4 ad while logging in—and they’re not thrilled about it

Activision wants them in Sanctuary, but they just want Verdansk back.

Diablo 4’s Lilith is seemingly everywhere these days, including music videos and KFC restaurants. And now, she’s even in Call of Duty.

This isn’t the newest operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, though. Lilith has found her way into CoD today as the very first thing players see after they navigate past the main menu in MW2 and Warzone 2 as part of the “Message of the Day.”

Lilith is waiting for CoD players on Diablo 4’s launch day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Congratulations to the Diablo Team for the highly anticipated release of Diablo 4,” the message reads. “You can now experience the ultimate action RPG with endless evil to slaughter, nightmarish dungeons, legendary loot, and brutal PvP zones. Begin your fight for the fate of Sanctuary today.”

Along with a music video by Halsey and SUGA from BTS, Blizzard has also enlisted Megan Fox to help advertise its new game, so it makes sense for the company to spread the wealth in Activision’s most successful title.

Diablo 4, a Blizzard Entertainment game, being advertised like this in an Activision title like CoD isn’t really anything out of the ordinary. But that hasn’t stopped CoD players from voicing their distaste about it all over social media.

Several replies to a tweet about Lilith’s CoD debut by CharlieIntel didn’t miss an opportunity to take a shot at CoD, which will debut its season four next week on June 14.

“They gave up on players returning to play CoD, now they advertise another game,” said one Twitter user.

Many found the “welcome to hell” message when opening up MW2 for some multiplayer games quite ironic and jumped at the chance to make that joke as well.

While it seems like the cross-promotion between Activision-Blizzard games was received as a slap in the face to some, for some reason, many others were tempered in their response and quick to point out their enjoyment of the ARPG sequel.

“They don’t have to advertise anything to me, already bought it,” said one level-headed gamer. “Love Diablo and CoD.”

With Diablo 4 already becoming the fastest-selling title in Blizzard history, one Twitter user seems to think the advertising should be the other way around, with ads for MW2 popping up in Diablo 4. And that idea’s not half bad.

