‘It’s not just boring, it’s awful’: Diablo 4 players are sick of being told how to complete dungeons

Diablo 4 players are getting more and more unhappy with the title’s dungeon objectives and are today demanding the developers do something to change them.

One frustrated Diablo 4 player, JavascriptDeveloper, sparked the cries after posting their grievances about the game’s dungeon on Reddit on Sep. 18, saying they couldn’t stomach not being able to carry two cubes at the same time anymore.

The disgruntled Diablo fan added they wanted dungeon objectives removed entirely and called the mechanic “awful”—a sentiment the rest of the community agreed with.

Another player explained that they feel “less is more” and suggested if the developers would just let the players tackle the dungeon however they like, it’d be a greater experience than what the game currently has.

Another player piggybacked by saying it doesn’t even matter if the player wants to boss rush immediately or take their time killing all the trash mobs as it’s just going to be a matter of prioritization. If the player wants to boss rush, they trade XP for loots.

The biggest problem, fans said, was that every single dungeon felt like it had so much backtracking boiled into the missions. This was particularly egregious, they added, whenever Diablo 4 asked you to deliver two objects to a pedestal. The problem arises because you can’t carry them both. This means that after delivering an object, you’re going to have to backtrack to previous locations again just to look for the second one.

Obviously, this will take a lot of the player’s time and take it away from skull-bashing enemies and doing the cool stuff Diablo 4 has to offer. As such, players want it gone as they want the freedom to do what they want inside a dungeon.

