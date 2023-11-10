Diablo 4 players agree Blizzard has finally fixed leveling in season 2

Diablo 4 players are praising Blizzard for a job well done with the game’s leveling system. According to players, the developer has finally found the right pacing for leveling.

On Nov. 10, a Redditor asked the community how long it’s taking players to get to level 100 in season two, and the community’s responses are a positive sign.

In the comments, players praised Blizzard for striking the right balance in terms of the amount of experience needed to level up. According to one Redditor, if you play for 8 hours on average every day, it’ll take you less than two weeks to get to level 100.

Other players are reporting even shorter times to hit max level, with another player saying it only took them 50 hours.

Earlier this year, the associate game director of Diablo 4, Joseph Piepiora, revealed that leveling up to 100 would take around 150 hours for the average player, but clearly things have changed.

Reaching level 100 will take 150+ hours for the average player experience. — Joseph Piepiora (@JPiepiora) April 23, 2023

With the release of season two, it seems the developer realized its mistake and boosted experience gains in hopes of making the grind less tedious and more enjoyable.

According to a post from the official Diablo account on X, formerly Twitter, reaching level 100 will be 40% faster due to these changes.

Still, some players in the Reddit thread are reporting that it’s much faster than 40%. One Redditor explained that they believe it’s twice or thrice as fast to reach max level in season two compared to season one, and if that’s really the case, it can only be a good thing.

Leveling was notoriously slow in season one, and it turned into a very big problem for the community, especially with the change in level scaling. But in season two, it looks like Blizzard is making amends and finally earning some praise from the community.