Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion price: How much does it cost?

We’ve finally gotten some more details on the long-awaited Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo 4, including a cinematic trailer, a release date, and, of course, a price tag.

Many people were initially hoping that the expansion might be free to play, while other speculations were looking at a $50 window. While the expansion certainly is not going to be free, we’re happy to say that the price isn’t as high as some were worried it might be. Read on for a breakdown of all purchasing options and prices for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred: All expansion editions and prices

I bet they look like bugs from that perspective. Image via Diablo 4 Vessel of Hate trailer

There are three different editions for Vessel of Hatred: one is the base expansion and the other two tack on more exclusive pets and cosmetics. The three editions and their corresponding prices are as follows:

Edition Price What’s included Vessel of Hatred: Standard Edition $39.99 Vessel of Hatred base expansion + one pet and legendary gem if you pre-order. Vessel of Hatred: Deluxe Edition $59.99 Previous items + a new armor set, a War-Cat mount and armor set bundle, two pets, and one Premium Battle Pass Token. Vessel of Hatred: Ultimate Edition $89.99 Previous items + five additional armor sets, one additional pet, an Angel Wings cosmetic, a Town Portal cosmetic, and 3,000 Platinum.

Additionally, if you don’t already own the Diablo 4 base game, you can purchase a Vessel of Hatred bundle for $69.99. The base game alone is still priced at $50, so this bundle will save you $20 to get the game and the upcoming expansion.

Vessel of Hatred will be released on Oct. 8, and you can already preorder the expansion to lock in those exclusive bonuses.

