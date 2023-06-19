Diablo 4 Uldur’s cave location and how to clear

Diablo 4 has countless dungeons that you will venture through both for the main story questline and for various other side objectives. Uldur’s Cave is just one of many that you can visit, though this area has been particularly hard to find for many players.

Dungeons are an excellent way to farm XP, gold, and loot since these areas usually contain the highest density of enemies. Uldur’s Cave is an instance filled with bandits and various other wildlife found throughout Kehjistan, ranging from giant scorpions to stingers.

The dungeon itself is relatively easy to complete. Though potentially not the best area for repeated runs and farming, you can quickly clear it out. If you are looking for Uldur’s Cave in Diablo 4, here is where you will need to go.

Uldur’s Cave Location in Diablo 4

Uldur’s Cave can be found in the western portion of Kehjistan. There are few Waypoints around this dungeon, likely the closest being in Gea Kul. The instance itself recommends you reach level 54 before attempting, making it a mid-to-late-game dungeon. You can see the exact position of the dungeon on the map below.

The instance’s entrance can be identified by the Slain Zakarum Priest lying just outside the mouth of Uldur’s Cave. Once inside, it will be a straight shot through this short dungeon.

Uldur’s Cave Guide Diablo 4

Uldur’s Cave is an incredibly easy dungeon to clear in Diablo 4. Unlike other instances that are designed as a circuit or require players to venture to the corners of the dungeon map, Uldur’s Cave is a straight line throughout the dungeon.

Notably, Uldur’s Cave also does not feature a boss at the end. While this certainly makes the dungeon much easier, it also means there is less of a chance for any legendary drops.

During my run throughout this dungeon, I typically favored my AoE spells. Considering the major challenge in Uldur’s Cave is the sheer density of enemies coming at you, I was able to make quick work with crowd control abilities. The strongest enemy you will face in this dungeon is the Bandit Ringleader, but even then, this should be an easy task.

