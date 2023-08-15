Diablo 4 trading suspended as devs investigate duplication exploit

Blizzard temporarily suspended all player trading in Diablo 4 earlier today while the developers look into fixing a troublesome item and gold duplication exploit that could be done between two players with relative ease.

The way it worked was, one Diablo 4 player would initiate a trade with a second active player and drop the items or gold in the trade slot, then force the client to close, and log back into the title again. The items or gold would reappear in the player’s inventory, while also staying in the second player’s inventory.

Given the seriousness of the exploit and the impact it could have on the economy, Blizzard decided to suspend all player trading until further notice while they’re working on a fix, as per their announcement on the Blizzard Forums on Aug. 14.

Anyone who took advantage of the exploit will be “actioned in accordance with the End User License Agreement,” which includes bans and suspensions. This doesn’t apply to players who accidentally traded and used the exploit, according to Blizzard. The devs can determine this based on a player’s trade history, explained one player.

It’s not the first time the Diablo community has seen an item duplication exploit run rampant. It happened with Diablo 3, and it will likely happen again at some point in Diablo 4’s lifetime.

Players also used it as an opportunity to ask Blizzard to fix other bugs, including one where enchanting an item at an Occultist causes a player to lose the fee without receiving the enchant. There are plenty of other bugs, too. But it seems like fixing the item duplication glitch is a top priority at the moment.

Blizzard will notify players once the exploit has been fixed via a hotfix, and once it’s live, players will be able to trade with each other again.

