Diablo 4 devs finally move to crush Fury Against Fate bug after a month of delays

Despite what you might have been reading online, there are still loads of people playing Diablo 4 despite the disastrous launch of its first season. Amid this mess, which Blizzard’s devs have been dealing with, one bug has continued to impart suffering to players. Today, they seem to have finally got a fix ready to go.

Diablo 4’s next hotfix should allow players to progress through the Fury Against Fate sidequest without any issues for the first time in a little over a month.

This particular quest has suffered multiple faults since its launch. The most common are the Gore-soaked barricade bug, which stops players from breaking an object in their way, and the Cannibal Feed Ground bug, which sees Ealda and her allies remain still instead of heading into battle kicking off the next part of the storyline.

A quick update – We will have another hotfix sometime this week to address a few items.



I know people have brought up 'Fury Against Fate' still not allowing progress, we will try to get that in this hotfix.



Team has also been looking at rarity of Wrathful Invokers. We MAY have… — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) August 8, 2023

Diablo 4 devs say they will try to get a fix for this progression issue in the upcoming patch that is expected to land later this week. In the meantime, some players have found their own temporary workarounds for the problem, which you can try. Be mindful they aren’t a perfect solution and can take many attempts to work.

This won’t be the only change coming with the hotfix. It will also address some items and could bring a change for Wrathful Invoker rarity, but judging from the wording of the post we wouldn’t suggest getting your hopes up to much for that.

While it has taken a month of waiting for a fix to the Fury Against Fate problems, the good news is they seem to be imminent. And in better news, Blizzard hasn’t given up on Diablo 4 yet, so expect more problems to be remedied in coming weeks too.

