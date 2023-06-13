How to fix the Fury Against Fate bug in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 introduced tons of new content and quests to Blizzard’s much-beloved dungeon-crawler franchise. Despite Diablo 4’s warm reception, players have reported frustrating bugs during some of these quests. Fury Against Fate is just one of many quests in Diablo 4 wherein players have reached an impasse.

In the quest Fury Against Fate, you are meant to clean out an area of cannibals alongside an NPC named Ealda and her companions. This glitch causes Ealda’s troops to stand in place whenever they are meant to charge forward.

This bug not only leaves you to clear out the entire encampment by yourself but also prevents the quest from progressing forward. Thankfully, there is a fix if you find yourself dealing with this issue.

Fix for Fury Against Fate bug in Diablo 4

In Fury Against Fate in Diablo 4, Ealda rallies her troops to raid a nearby cave encampment of cannibals. Whenever trying to complete this quest, however, I noticed that I was running into the cave alone and without the assistance of Ealda or the Crane Army.

The Crane Army should charge with you in this quest | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Though not impossible without help, completing this instance alone is undoubtedly more difficult. More importantly, however, it becomes impossible to progress through the remainder of the quest without the support of the Crane Army. Thankfully, Diablo 4 players have found a few fixes that you can try.

First, complete the event near the cave. Around the cannibal feasting ground is a nearby event the issue could potentially stem from. If you complete this event and then return to the quest, the Crane Army should charge with you.

Related: How to fix the Holy Chalice bug in Diablo 4

Next, some players have also reported success by speaking with Ealda and remaining closer to the gate. Though my issue was fixed by completing the event, some suggest that remaining closer to the gate will allow the NPCs to follow you into combat.

Finally, if none of these fixes work you may need to either abandon the quest or re-log from the game. Hopefully, this issue catches the eyes of Blizzard, and a hotfix is implemented sometime in the future.

About the author