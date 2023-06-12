How to fix the Holy Chalice bug in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is the latest addition to Blizzard Entertainment’s long-running dungeon-crawler RPG, bringing a slew of new content, quests, end-game content, and more. Though Diablo 4 has released to a positive reception, the game has still been subject to plenty of bugs after its official release. A quest surrounding the Holy Chalice is just one of the many quests impacted by bugs.

Throughout the main campaign, players have reported bugs across various main storyline quests. Frustratingly, many of these bugs cannot be identified until its too late. Still, there are some fixes if you find yourself unable to interact with the Holy Chalice in Diablo 4.

What causes the Holy Chalice bug in Diablo 4?

The Holy Chalice is an important in-game item that’s meant to disappear after you complete the necessary questline. A bug many players have experienced, however, has caused this Holy Chalice to remain in place, leaving you unable to progress through the plot.

Related: All Diablo 4 Hotfixes

Currently, it appears that this bug impacts players who have completed quests for Sister Octavia’s questline in a different World Tier. These bugged quests include the following: Malady of the Soul, Depths of Despair, and Faith In Blood.

Diablo 4 Holy Chalice bug solution

Given that this bug prevents you from completing the many important quests in game, you should avoid this issue at all cost. The only known way to prevent this bug from occurring is by completing all of Sister Octavia’s quests on the same World Tier.

This bug could stop you from progressing Sister Octavia’s questline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I was one of the many Diablo 4 players who unfortunately encountered this issue after attempting to switch World Tiers mid-questline. There is currently no confirmed fix for this issue if you have already encountered the bug. Though some players have reported success by teleporting back to the Kyovashad Waypoint, this has not fixed the issue for me.

Aside from this, the only permanent solution will be to wait for Blizzard to address this bug in a future update or hotfix.

About the author