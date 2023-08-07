Diablo 4 devs say nasty Season One rewards bug will be quashed in ‘coming days’

Diablo 4 developers have finally confirmed a nasty bug that has been blocking players from completing the Season One battle pass—and ultimately preventing them from collecting rewards—is going to be fixed quite soon.

The bug in question is currently affecting an objective called A Boon in the Tide, which players have to complete in Chapter Five. Unlucky Diablo 4 players have been reporting that, no matter how many times they’ve opened the chests associated with the quest, the objective just won’t seem to be cleared.

The bug has been popping up for players since the beginning of the month, though it’s taken some time for the Diablo developers to respond to the issues.

They finally did on Aug. 6, with Blizzard president Mike Ybarra popping into one of the many bug concern threads to update fans. The glitch is being worked on, he explained, and players can expect to see a fix roll out in “the next few days.”

It's being fixed in a few days, I think the goal is 8/15. — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) August 5, 2023

The target date for the next Diablo 4 patch is around Aug. 15, so affected players should be able to progress through the battle pass once that update has been applied to the live servers.

There are ways to get around the error right now too, including one trick that Eurogamer has been sharing, but these tricks basically equate to seasonal exploits. Some players have already been reporting that Blizzard is cracking down not only on those that have been caught using the workarounds but even just those suspected of the same.

For now, the best course of action is to wait for the patch; though Diablo 4‘s Season One has struggled since the start, so there may be a few more gamebreaking bugs that eventually pop up before the update arrives.

