Diablo 4 players are warning each other not to use new realm exploit—or risk a ban

A new exploit that allows Diablo 4 players to use Eternal Realm characters on the Seasonal Realm has been spreading quickly over the past few days, but it may not be worth it in the long run.

The exploit involves disconnecting your internet while being in a group with a friend in the Seasonal Realm and then logging back in on an Eternal character. This allows players to use their existing characters without having to start over anew to play seasonal content.

Players are then using their Eternal characters to trade items with players on the Seasonal Realm for better gear, directly circumventing how the game’s grind is supposed to work. And some players are calling on others to not use the exploit or risk a permanent ban.

“I see the exploits for Eternal characters getting seasonal content and in every thread there’s some jackass telling everyone to do it and Blizzard won’t ban you because they want to make money on battle passes,” the original poster of the above Reddit thread said. “They will. So here’s a warning to anybody who plans to do this. They’ve done ban waves in WoW and D3 and damn near every multiplayer Blizzard game, for less than this.”

Blizzard has not yet acknowledged the exploit, and it’s hard to quantify the harm that it’s causing. But it’s entirely possible that considering it’s clearly an unintended exploit, the company could dole out punishments for those found guilty.

“So if you’re thinking about it, you shouldn’t,” they continued. “And if you do and you assume they won’t ban you, ask yourself if you’re prepared to lose your entire account over it because it’s possible and probably likely. It would be a dumb reason to brick your account for D4. And every time they do a ban wave folks melt down, claim they didn’t know, but 99 percent of the time they just thought they wouldn’t get caught.”

Other D4 players in the thread agreed that the exploit will likely lead to bans, and those affected may feign innocence even though they knew full well what they were doing was an unintended exploit.

“Prepping for the wave of ‘Blizzard banned me for no reason! Blizzard bad, am I right guys?'” one commenter said.

“Dude, this is exactly what I expect to see, and I’m bringing my popcorn,” another Redditor replied. “These people KNOW this is an exploit and that there is a very specific way for this to happen that will NOT be accidental. I hope they all get banned for trying to do this. I’d be disappointed if they didn’t get banned.”

While it’s possible Blizzard may not ban anybody or even punish those who use the exploit, it’s probably not worth risking it in the end.

