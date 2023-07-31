Diablo 4 Season Blessing: How to unlock

Diablo 4’s Seasonal Realm contains is own, unique forms of progression and rewards. Season Blessings are one such reward that can grant anything from increased XP and gold to duration of elixirs.

Like many other progression systems, these benefits won’t come free and can only be acquired by spending Smoldering Ashes. These items are a specific form of currency that can only be earned by completing the Diablo 4 Battle Pass. If you are unsure of how to progress through the Battle Pass or how to unlock Smoldering Ashes, this is everything you will need to know.

Season Blessings in Diablo 4, explained

Season Blessings are buffs bound to your account that provide focused benefits. Usually, these buffs impact specific parts of your gameplay experience, such as XP bonuses, drop rates for certain items (including Malignant Hearts), increased gold from sales, and more. Though not directly buffing your damage, these quality-of-life changes to your account can go far and make your journey through Sanctuary much, much easier.

In order to obtain Season Blessings, you will need to acquire Smoldering Ash. Smoldering Ashes are unlocked through the free version of the Diablo 4 Battle Pass, meaning you won’t need to spend any real-life money in order to get these useful buffs.

How to get Smoldering Ashes in Diablo 4

Smoldering Ashes are a seasonal-specific form of currency used to unlock Season Blessings. To acquire Smoldering Ash, you will need to complete the Diablo 4 Battle Pass. Though you can earn Smoldering Ash through the free version of the Battle Pass, you will need to meet both Battle Pass tier and level requirements to earn Smoldering Ash.

You’ll need plenty of Smoldering Ash to max out your Blessings | Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are 20 total Smolder Ashes to unlock through the Battle Pass. Below is a chart that shows the tiers, rewards, and level requirements:

Battle Pass Tier Smoldering Ash Reward Level Requirement Tier Eight One Smoldering Ash Level 40 Tier 18 One Smoldering Ash Level 53 Tier 22 One Smoldering Ash Level 56 Tier 28 One Smoldering Ash Level 62 Tier 32 One Smoldering Ash Level 66 Tier 38 One Smoldering Ash Level 71 Tier 48 Two Smoldering Ash Level 78 Tier 52 One Smoldering Ash Level 80 Tier 58 One Smoldering Ash Level 82 Tier 62 One Smoldering Ash Level 86 Tier 68 Two Smoldering Ash Level 89 Tier 72 One Smoldering Ash Level 90 Tier 77 One Smoldering Ash Level 93 Tier 82 Two Smoldering Ash Level 97 Tier 88 Three Smoldering Ash Level 100

All Season Blessings in Diablo 4

Choose wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

On the Seasons tab of Diablo 4, you can spend your freshly acquired Smoldering Ash into Season Blessings. At the time of writing in Diablo 4 season one, there are five total Season Blessings. Each provides a different benefit, but all ultimate gives a unique, account-bond benefit.

Below are all five Season Blessings and its effect:

Urn of Aggression – Increased XP from monster kills

Increased XP from monster kills Urn of Bargaining – Increased Gold from vendor sales

Increased Gold from vendor sales Urn of Reclamation – Increased chances of salvaging rare materials

Increased chances of salvaging rare materials Urn of Prolonging – Increased elixir duration

Increased elixir duration Urn of Malignance – Increased drop chances for Malignant Hearts

Each Season Blessing can be purchased and upgraded four total times, with all 20 Smoldering Ashes being able to fully max out all five Blessings.

