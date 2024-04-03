Diablo 4 Season 3 end date: When does Season of the Constructs end?

Diablo 4 Season Three, the Season of the Constructs, has been one of the most popular and fun seasons in Blizzard’s action RPG title thus far, but with Season Four bringing more changes and item overhauls many are counting the days until this content run wraps up.

Here’s how long Diablo 4 Season Three still has to go.

When will Diablo 4 Season Three end?

Season Three ends on May 15 for those in the Southern Hemisphere. Image via Blizzard

Diablo 4 Season Three will now end on Tuesday, May 14 for those in U.S. time zones (and in the Northern Hemisphere) or May 15 if you’re in Australia or the Southern Hemisphere. This Season of the Construct end date is much later than the wrap was planned; until this seasonal notice changed things, everything was ending on April 16.

The Diablo devs have something special in store before things end too. Diablo 4’s first Public Test Realm will be open from April 2 to 9, exclusively for PC Battle.net players. This extended testing period is your chance to participate in the game’s development and test the new adjustments, improvements, and overhauls arriving in Season Four. Because of this early taste, and the numerous changes coming to Sanctuary next update, Season Three was eventually extended, which means Season Four has a later start date.

You may wonder what exactly Blizzard’s Diablo team are adding and if it’s enough to cause such a delay. Well, not only will there be a new Tempering crafting system, a lategame upgrade system called Masterworking, and new Greater Affixes, but Helltide Events are also getting a major revamp, items will be adjusted per tier, the Codex of Power will be visually improved and is going to offer more features, and there are even more item updates.

While the extension of Season Three isn’t ideal, it’s worth the wait, considering all the new features, items, systems, and overhauls that will be introduced in Season Four.

