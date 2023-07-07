Diablo 4 players slam ‘bull*hit’ level requirements, but Blizzard did warn you

Diablo 4 players are falling foul of a familiar mistake when improving their build, although they were warned by Blizzard.

Players in Diablo 4 have a wealth of gear to loot and Aspects to find which, when applied to items, provide additional effects and boosts to help against the game’s toughest challenges.

With gear being obtained in random drops and the stats being decided by RNG, there’s no better feeling than finally obtaining the perfect piece of loot you’ve been hunting for to boost the strength of your character.

One problem, however, arises when you imprint a high-rolled Aspect onto an item which, in some situations, results in the item being locked to a higher level.

This is an issue that one player vented about in a July 6 Reddit post, dubbing the level requirements as “bullshit,” and others shared their own experience of making the same mistake.

While Blizzard does provide a warning that the level requirements for an item will change when an Aspect is imprinted, the often-significant jump catches many off guard, with one player sharing how they turned a level 60 item to a level 100 item.

The mechanic was described as “terrible” and needing to be reworked, though others were sympathetic to the developers and stressed, rightly, that there was a warning before the choice was made.

That doesn’t alleviate the disappointment when a perfect item suddenly becomes unusable, particularly with the level requirements usually being at the top-end and difficult to grind to considering the lack of endgame content currently in Diablo 4.

