Diablo 4 players love the Mother’s Blessing XP and gold weekend boost so much they want it forever

If the players like something temporary so much, it would make sense to keep it around permanently, right? Well, that’s what Diablo 4 players want Blizzard to do with the XP and gold boosts from this weekend’s special event, and the company has a track record of doing so before.

The first long weekend of September 2023 was Mother’s Blessing, bestowing all Diablo 4 players with 25 percent more earned gold and experience across both Seasonal and Eternal Realms and all World Tiers. The bonuses even stacked with other experience and gold-boosting effects and items, resulting in both pouring in for players across the world.

It’s been so popular that thousands of players have asked for it to stick around full-time. Two separate threads on the Diablo 4 subreddit amassed thousands of votes to keep the boosts, with one asking to keep them around at least for the rest of the current season and another wishing for the boosts to stay forever.

The boosts provided some reprieve and relief to players who have become upset in the past couple of months following a slew of game changes, most notably the nerfing of various leveling and farming methods. Though many fans have said they still feel the grind, many have felt like they actually made progress with the boosts.

Comments in both threads reference a time when Blizzard was willing to keep similar temporary effects around long-term. Back in the days of Diablo 3, the developers had a one-time special event week with enhanced Legendary drop rates, only to go ahead and keep the rates at the same level via a patch that came out later.

Despite rave reviews as launch, Diablo 4 has struggled to maintain its place in the spotlight after officially starting its seasonal approach, although much of that may be due to popular new releases.

