5 changes Diablo 4 players believe are necessary to save ‘stale’ gameplay loop

A Diablo 4 player who believes the game is beginning to “run stale” after maxing out two characters has made a bunch of suggestions on what Blizzard should focus on improving as players’ frustrations continue to grow throughout the title’s first season.

Reddit user u/YouMayBeSeatedRL relived their experience with Diablo 4 on Aug. 29, stating that while they had enjoyed leveling their characters and Blizzard’s swift response to issues with the game, they still believe more can be done to make the endgame enjoyable and less repetitive.

Of the five suggestions they presented, they believe there should be an emphasis on the Codex Powers that are available in the game. The suggestion iterated the current stash is getting filled with items that are saved for “just in case” builds that the players don’t end up really using anyway.

The change offered is to make all Aspects available in the Codex so that people won’t hoard items that have a perfect roll. YouMayBeSeatedRL also suggests an upgrade system that players can use to improve the current stat rolls of the Aspect until it becomes a perfect roll—at a cost, of course.

Another suggestion targets itemization and rerolling item affixes. Affixes in Diablo 4 determine what kind of bonuses each specific item possesses. However, the post explains the “RNG to cost” ratio is far too high, leaving players spending tens of millions of gold just to land the perfect affix they need.

The author wants the RNG aspect of this mechanic removed, and would rather spend a set amount upfront to guarantee a max roll of the affix they want as they’d rather not spend their entire endgame and play session farming resources only to lose all progress rolling a bad affix, causing burn out.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Also brought up was the difficulty and power range of the game, with difficulties matching that of a fully equipped character that otherwise stomps through the bulk of the endgame content. “Upon reaching level 100 it feels like there is no reason to continue playing the character,” they explained, believing dropped items after reaching this mark should only further enhance your power and be more efficient as opposed to dropping items that are otherwise useless.

They wrapped up their suggestions with notes about how unfriendly the Paragon Board and approach to build crafting is set up, as well as a note about how “farming Nightmare dungeons until our eyes bleed” is not where the game should basically end. After grinding through the same Nightmare dungeons after level 50, it can’t be realistic to continue playing out those dungeons.

Many players agreed with the points made, with one commenter stating the issues were so great it’s “obvious the game was not ready to be released.” Another player believes Diablo 4’s launch was rushed in order to avoid competing with titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield in the back half of this year.

We’ll see what Blizzard has cooked for season two’s launch later down the line in October, but while many are frustrated with the state of the game now, there’s plenty to enjoy with Diablo 4 in the meantime.

