Diablo 4 itemization a ‘failure’—players frustrated over Unique item drops

Diablo 4 players are criticizing the game’s itemization system, complaining online that they just don’t feel the rush when it comes to looting. It’s unfortunate for the game, because Diablo 4 was supposed to be all about the loot.

On Aug. 26, a post in the Diablo 4 subreddit popped up talking about the game’s itemization. The author spoke up about the game’s Unique item drops and lamented that most of them are useless, and that their response to “99% of the Unique items dropping in this game is an audible groan.”

The player complained that they only see two Unique items drop over and over, with their most-needed item not dropping a single time—and that most pinnacle drops only illicit a negative response.

The post quickly picked up steam, with like-minded players flocking to share their thoughts about the game’s itemization. One player highlighted the rush they felt in Diablo 2 and Path of Exile when looting items, adding that it’s strange to not have that same feeling in Diablo 4.

Another user compared Unique items to aspects, complaining that it felt like Unique items should’ve been just rarer aspects. They mentioned that Unique items aren’t significantly stronger than the aspects currently available, which means they just aren’t exciting to loot.

Diablo 4’s itemization was a hot topic even before the first season dropped. Players have been suggesting changes that could make the game’s itemization feel more satisfying, but it seems like the developers aren’t taking notes.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Diablo 4, though. Just recently, players took to Reddit to praise the best aspects of Diablo 4 that the developers got right. Even though the game is in a slump right now, some players are still clinging to hope that Diablo 4 will improve in season two and onwards.

