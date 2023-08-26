Diablo 4 fans agree these features make it worth playing, despite problems

Diablo 4 players are taking a break from all the controversy to think about the few things the developers got right—the positive features that make Diablo 4 worth playing, despite all the backlash so far in season one.

Fans on the Diablo 4 subreddit shared their thoughts about the most positive aspects of the game, offering a glimmer of hope that Diablo 4 might still find its way back into players’ hearts.

The Reddit post highlights a few important things the Diablo 4 community agrees the developers did right. In particular, the author of the post mentioned the game’s “easy transition from mouse and keyboard to controller” as a top feature.

They praised the game for allowing players to seamlessly switch between using a controller and a keyboard and mouse, which is especially helpful when searching menus and using the chat function.

Above all, most commenters agreed that three aspects of Diablo 4 are top-quality: Its art, music, and story. One Redditor praised the game’s tone, comparing it to the three previous Diablo games and calling it the best one in the whole franchise. Another commenter praised the game’s seamless co-op mechanics, which allows characters of vastly different levels to play together.

A player also highlighted the developers’ transparency regarding Diablo 4’s development issues and its current problems. While they could simply ignore the community, instead the developers have been actively communicating with fans, helping to keep players informed and making them feel listened to.

The Diablo 4 community seems to be clinging to hope that the developers will make good decisions going forward. Diablo 4’s season one was met with far less praise than the developers hoped for, with Diablo 4 boss Rod Ferguson apologizing for its rocky launch. It’s yet to be seen whether season two will share the same fate.

That said, it’s still nice to see some positive sentiment in the community, even if things are burning to the ground.

