Diablo 4 players call for itemization issues to finally be solved with these obvious changes

Diablo 4 players are fed up with the game’s current itemization to the point they laid out suggestions as to how to make it work in this thread posted on July 6.

The post in question lays out the three problems the players think are the culprits as to why Diablo 4’s itemization system feels lackluster. They touch upon the drop system as well as the unique items and the current aspects available in the game. They feel that tweaking these systems would bring back the satisfaction of grinding dungeons and equipment, both of which is what Diablo is famous for.

Players think they can fix Diablo 4 itemization issues

The suggestion to tweak the number of uniques and aspects per class is a sound suggestion. Since builds in Diablo 4 rely heavily on the equipment you loot, an adjustment regarding the aspects and unique items for each class could be very beneficial, especially if you want to diversify the builds the players can do with their characters.

Another one they pointed out is about something that isn’t part of the game yet—set pieces. Set pieces are powerful items that provide bonuses if you’re wearing two or more items from that specific set. The author argued that there should be balanced set pieces with reasonable drop rates, however, a bunch of Redditors argued back that set pieces would actually make build diversity limited as the inclusion of that system would limit the equipment a player can wear due to the fear of breaking the set piece effect.

Regarding the set piece’s inclusion, a developer update back in December 2022 mentioned that there would be returning items which mean that set pieces are more than likely to return as they’ve been part of Diablo‘s end-game for a long time now.

Players also feel that the level requirements should be based on item power. One of the main complaints in Diablo 4 is that loot is basically useless to your alternate characters because the level requirements of equipment scale with your character’s current level. So if your alternate character is lower than your main character, you won’t be able to use any of the loot your main character get.

Diablo 4 has had its time in the limelight and it’s amazing that the devs are actively listening to the community. However, loots and grinding are the main facets of what makes Diablo, well, Diablo, and the players want that satisfaction back into the system.

We reached out to the developers for comment, but have not heard back as of writing.

