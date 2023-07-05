Diablo 4 players agree on worst part of the game—and they have a point

Diablo 4 has completed the first month of its life cycle and, despite vast popularity, there are plenty of areas within the game that require improvement.

The start of Diablo 4’s season one in mid-to-late July will bring a host of improvements to the game, which will hopefully fix some of the overarching issues that have become apparent, but there’s one particular frustration that has run deeper than others.

Diablo 4‘s disappointing user experience design has regularly been a topic of conversation among players, with frustrations ranging from the restricted stack number for gems, a lack of loot filters, and difficulty distinguishing different item tiers from one another.

All these and more were highlighted by a user on Reddit, who posted 18 complaints about Diablo 4’s user experience and signed off with a blunt assessment that “the gameplay is not worth the user experience hassle.”

Other players flocked to agree, with the July 4 post receiving over 2,700 upvotes and over 1,000 comments, as plenty of players chimed in with their own frustrations related to the user experience of the game.

In the flurry of points raised by the player, there are a few in particular that stand out. Firstly, the Paragon Board and the lack of an option to reset them entirely. I currently want to respec my Paragon build but have put it off due to the unnecessary complexity of doing so.

Another is the fact players are restricted to a maximum number of side quests. Now I’m in the endgame, I’m traveling about here, there, and everywhere, finding new side quests but, alas, I can’t collect them because I’m full.

By far the biggest gripe I have with the user experience is horses. Mounts are supposed to make traversal easier, yet the cooldown for calling my horse and the fact I have to jump off to avoid certain obstacles or climb someone makes it a massive pain.

Despite all this, I still can’t pull myself away from the game, and I imagine I’m not the only player in that position. I sincerely hope that some of these issues are resolved in the near future because it’s holding Diablo 4 back from being the best it can be.

