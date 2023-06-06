Finding and clearing the Oldstones dungeon is a great idea for anyone who built a Diablo 4 character with significant Primary Resource generation—such as Spirit in Druids and Fury in Barbarians. Once you defeat the final boss of this dungeon, Khazra Abomination, you unlock the Edgemaster’s Aspect, which lets your skills deal more damage the more Primary Resource you have.

If you are going in solo, pack a lot of self-healing and damage reduction along with your damage skills, because you will need it. The Oldstones dungeon is packed with Goatmen, Beasts, corpses, and enchanted spiders.

Here’s where to find and how to clear it.

Oldstones dungeon exact location in Diablo 4

The Oldstones dungeon is in the southeast portion of The Downs sub-region in Scosglen. That’s north on the world map and a very long walk from the city hub of Kyovashad. If you have the Tirmair Waypoint unlocked, maybe from clearing Jalal’s Vigil, it’s a shorter walk to the west, then south, then east, since the dungeon is southwest of this area.

The entrance to the dungeon is down a flight of stairs, making it easy to miss. I encourage you to pin it on your map once you enter The Downs, just so you have a clear path that will lead you to the dungeon.

It’s a very long walk from Kyovashad. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go from Tirmair if you have it unlocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to clear the Oldstones dungeon

Your first mission in the Oldstones is to return one stone carving to the pedestal. Of course, what I expected when I entered the dungeon was true: Not only are they on opposite sides of the dungeon, but the whole path between the two is infested by mobs. None of these enemies are special, and you will run into a few Elite ones. I just spammed all my area damage abilities to clear them out.

Head southwest first to the area marked on the map below with the circle inside the square, where you will find the stone carving guarded by an Elite Blood Clan Mauler. Then, take it to the northeast area marked with the circle, where you will unlock the second part of the dungeon.

Be careful with the mobs along the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the second part, you must collect Animus from Animus Carriers, which essentially are buffed Elite creatures marked with a skull on the map. Just follow the path north, explore the area, and you will eventually find them all.

Pro tip: At the very end of this section, you will run into four Elite monsters at once. Continue running forward while they chase you until you reach a shrine that will grant you the Arcane Power of destruction, dealing area damage to nearby enemies. This will make the fight so much easier, and you won’t look desperate like me when fighting all of them with no help. The short video below shows the exact location of this shrine, which just escaped my eyes for most of the fight.

Video by Dot Esports

After you clear this part, it’s time for the boss fight.

How to kill dungeon boss Khazra Abomination

Defeating Khazra Abomination is probably the easiest task of the entire Oldstone dungeon. It spawns no mobs, its heavy blows aren’t too scary, and its main source of damage is poison pools that are completely avoidable if you just move away or dodge.

I used single-target skills on my Druid to take it down and some sustain, too. My key focus was to be constantly moving since I was running a melee build and wanted to avoid the pools spawning under my feet. If you go for a ranged build, remember that Khazra also sends pools of poison flying toward you.

The lower Khazra Abomination’s health is, the more pools it will spawn at once.

This is the same boss you find in the Champion’s Demise dungeon, and you can find a video of the fight in that link. Once you defeat it in Oldstone, you will unlock the Edgemaster’s Aspect in your Codex of Power.

How the Edgemaster’s Aspect works

The Edgemaster’s Aspect you get from this dungeon is its Codex version, which means you can always use it to imprint any gear at any time at an Occultist. Here is its full description:

Skills deal up to 10 percent increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Primary Resource.

That means the more Primary Resource you have, the higher damage your skills will deal, making this a good Aspect for classes running nuke skills. Remember that these are the Primary Resources of each class, shown by a container on the opposite side of your health indicator:

Class Primary Resource Druid Spirit Barbarian Fury Sorcerer Mana Rogue Energy Necromancer Corpses or Essence

The in-game description for the Edgemaster’s Aspect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you imprint the Edgemaster’s Aspect into an amulet, its power is increased by 50 percent, while imprinting it on two-handed weapons increases its power by 100 percent.

