Diablo 4 Iron Hold dungeon location and how to clear it

Clearing dungeons in Diablo 4 is one of the best ways to find better gear and boost your experience gain, with the Iron Hold proving to be a popular dungeon to clear.

The Iron Hold dungeon has attracted attention across the community as it’s agreed it is one of the best and most effective ways of farming loot and experience, with players running the dungeon again and again.

The Iron Hold dungeon does not take long to complete and provides a high number of Elite Enemies, as well as giving you the Fastblood Legendary Aspect upon first completion.

If you’re looking to farm legendaries and experience in Diablo 4 by repeatedly running through the Iron Hold dungeon, I have all of the information you need.

Where is the Iron Hold dungeon in Diablo 4?

The Iron Hold dungeon is one of three in the Ruins of Rakhat Keep. Screenshot via MapGenie.

The Iron Hold dungeon can be found in the Hawezar region of the Diablo 4 map, specifically in the Ruins of Rakhat Keep sub-region.

Unlike some other dungeons you will encounter in the game, the Iron Hold dungeon is not locked behind a stronghold and does not require any steps to unlock, other than finding it in your game.

If you’ve already been to the Ruins of Rakhat Keep, you can easily fast-travel to the Inner Court for a short walk to the Iron Hold dungeon. Otherwise, you can head south from Wejinhani or north from Vyeresz.

How to clear the Iron Hold dungeon in Diablo 4

The first task in the Iron Hold dungeon is to slay the Malevolent Spector and collect the Jailer’s Key. Simply follow the main path on your map until you find the skull symbol on your minimap, defeat the Malevolent Spector and loot the key he drops.

Use the Jailer’s Key to open the locked door and travel into the Halls of Malice, where you’ll be tasked with returning two pieces of Bloodstone to two Pedestals. As you look for the Bloodstone, you’ll find a high number of Elite enemies in close proximity, so tread carefully.

After returning the Bloodstone to the two Pedestals, you’ll be able to fight the Scourge of the Lands. Once defeated, the dungeon is complete and, if you have not completed the dungeon previously, you’ll receive the Fastblood Aspect.

If you’re solely in the dungeon to farm for loot and experience, there is an alternative method that may prove to be quicker, depending on how long it takes to defeat the final boss, which I recommend.

Simply follow the steps above until you get to the second task, returning the Bloodstone. This is where I focus on finding the groups of Elite Enemies and slaying them, then collecting all the loot they drop.

Once the Elite Enemies are defeated, leave the dungeon and restart Diablo 4, which resets the dungeon’s progress. You can rinse and repeat this method as many times as you want.

