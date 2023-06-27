Diablo 4 fans agree this missing feature makes the level 70+ slog boring

Diablo 4 has quickly become one of the most popular gaming titles but players have expressed frustration at the lack of one particular endgame feature.

With four World Tiers of increasing difficulty to work through, Nightmare Dungeons to complete, regular events to participate in, and a shedload of loot to grind for, Diablo 4 has plenty to offer players on the face of it.

After completing the campaign, players can then advance to World Tier Three, designed for players above level 50, and then onto World Tier Four, for players level 70 and above.

One particular area of gripe, however, comes in the final World Tier, where the progression wanes away and players are instead left grinding for better loot repeatedly, with some of the very best loot incredibly rare.

While plenty of players are prepared to do so, one player on Reddit expressed their disdain at the lack of a party finder for players level 70 and above.

The June 26 post says the endgame would be “a lot more fun” with a party finder and described Diablo 4 as “an online game which feels more lonely than an actual single-player game.”

Players flocked to agree with the sentiment, with the post receiving over 1,000 upvotes and over 240 comments, one of which perfectly outlined the game as “like a single-player game, but that needs to be online to play, but with no real avenues to play with other people.”

Playing endgame content in Diablo 4 is a lot more fun in a group and, while you can use platforms like Reddit, Discord, and your platform to find potential players, the lack of an in-game party finder feels like a massive oversight.

I would love to throw myself into a random Nightmare Dungeon with a group of similar players or quickly be able to find like-minded players to grind content with but the lack of options within the game makes things a lot harder than they should be.

Hopefully, the developers address the lack of an in-game party finder in a future update for Diablo 4, which we already know is getting the live-service treatment with Season One in July.

