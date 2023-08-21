Diablo 4 Domhainne Tunnels dungeon location and how to beat

Completing Diablo 4’s story once will be hardly enough for perfectionists. The real fun begins when players start to experiment with World Tiers and other characters to test out new builds. If you’re looking to experiment with other classes, you should know where you can farm XP as fast as possible, like the Domhainne Tunnels.

Compared to the other dungeons, the Domhainne Tunnels dungeon has way more mobs than average. The higher density also reflects on the number of Elites in the dungeon, making it one of the better places to level up alternative characters in Diablo 4.

Where is Domhainne Tunnels dungeon located in Diablo 4?

The Domhainne Tunnels dungeon is located in a Scosglen village, which can be found west of Corbach and northeast of Cerrigar. If you’re already at one of these locations, you can use your mount to get to the Domhainne Tunnels in no time.

To ensure the fastest farming experience in Domhainne Tunnels, we recommend collaborating with one of your high-level friends. Follow them around with your new character as they clear the dungeon, and enjoy leveling up with every wave. It generally takes an hour or two to get at least level 40 in this dungeon.

Considering how popular this farming spot has been, there’s also a decent chance that Blizzard might nerf it in some way. Until that happens, you might consider taking the opportunity and get your neglected characters up to speed.

