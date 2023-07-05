Best experience farming locations in Diablo 4

Players have a host of content to trawl through in Diablo 4 amid the constant push to farm experience and level up.

With a level cap of 100, Diablo 4 players have a long road ahead of them if they are to reach max level, and, given the seasonal updates require the creation of a new character to progress, the hunt for experience never stops.

Players can boost their experience gain in Diablo 4 in a number of ways, such as increasing World Tiers and using Elixirs, but sometimes the best tactic is simply to head to the right location.

Diablo 4 offers a wealth of dungeons to explore and complete, with Nightmare Dungeons being one of the best ways to farm experience—with these five locations being particularly strong for solo players, as discovered by Raxxanterax.

The best locations to farm experience in Diablo 4

Blind Burrows

In the Fethis Wetlands in Hawezar, players can find the Blind Burrows Nightmare Dungeon—which is widely regarded to be the best spot in Diablo 4 to farm experience.

A spider-infested dungeon, players are tasked with slaying the three Infested Villagers found within the dungeon, all of whom are relatively simple to beat, before traveling to the Midnight Haven and defeating the Broodguard.

The Broodguard is not a particularly difficult enemy to defeat and is left exposed during its spray of web attack, as it remains immobile. You need to avoid the webs, however, as they will immobilize you.

Like many other players, I’ve found Blind Burrows to be quick to complete and a great source of experience. As the dungeon layout is mostly circular, there isn’t much of a threat of getting lost, and the Infested Villagers are handily identified by a skull icon on your mini-map.

Guulrahn Canals

Located in the Jahka Basin in Dry Steppes, players must progress the campaign in Dry Steppes to gain access to the Guulrahn Canals but it is well worth the effort as it is a solid spot to farm experience.

Players are first tasked with slaying all enemies in the Offal Pits, a great source of experience and loot in itself, before then traveling to the Drenched Nests for the final task of the dungeon.

You will then have to destroy the Cocoon and the Corpse Pile, neither of which are difficult to defeat, and the dungeon is complete as soon as this task is finished.

The bonus of this dungeon is you only have to destroy the two objects to complete it, so I simply focused all my attacks on them and ignored the mobs nearby. Both went down swiftly, with the whole dungeon taking no time at all to complete.

Sunken Ruins

Another fast dungeon to complete with no boss, the Sunken Ruins can be found in the Northshore area of Scosglen and offers plenty of ghosts and zombies to defeat.

Players are given three tasks to complete in the Sunken Ruins, the first of which is to return two pieces of Stone Carving to the Pedestal. Unfortunately, I learned the hard way you can only carry one at a time, so be sure to remember that.

Your next task is to destroy three Skeletal Constructs, which do not pose much of a threat, before defeating Tomas. Again, he isn’t too difficult to defeat and the dungeon can be completed with ease.

In my experience, the Sunken Ruins are one of the smallest Nightmare Dungeons in the game, making it quick to blast through, although the small corridors can leave you vulnerable to being overwhelmed.

Aldurwood

Located in the Shrouded Morrs subregion of Scosglen, Aldurwood is a dungeon filled with a variety of enemies that, if you are not careful, can quickly blitz through your health bar.

The first task is to find and defeat the three Aldurkins, who are larger Wildwoods with a much stronger punch, though they can be slow and cumbersome. Keep moving and dodge attacks to defeat them fairly swiftly.

You’ll then unlock access to the boss room, where you’ll face off against the Den Mother. Like the Aldurkins, dodge as many attacks as you can and avoid its AOE attacks while being wary of the wolves that can be spawned.

While this is a quick dungeon to complete, in my experience there aren’t many that have such an abundance of tougher enemies. A few hits from the Chargers and other heavy hitters can derail your run, while some affixes from a Nightmare Sigil can bump up the difficulty quite significantly. But the XP reward is worth your effort.

Raethwind Wilds

Located in the Wailing Hills subregion of Scosglen, this dungeon is filled to the brim with Bandits and includes a boss fight at the end, though is relatively quick to complete.

Players are first tasked with slaying all enemies in the Encroaching Thickets, a great source of XP and loot in itself, before then taking down the three Gorgonic Wildlife enemies.

From there, you will then need to defeat Bramble, a large wildwood with a familiar move set. If you dodge the hard-hitting moves, you shouldn’t have too many issues despite its mammoth size.

The Raethwind Wilds is one of the largest dungeons on this list but, in my playthroughs, has often been worth the attention. It’s probably down to pure luck but my best loot drops have been from Bramble, which is a welcome addition to the heaps of experience I also received.

