Diablo 4 Blind Burrows dungeon location and how to clear it

Dungeons are a core part of Diablo 4’s gameplay, providing the best source of XP, gold, and loot. The Blind Burrows is just one of many, many dungeons found throughout Sanctuary that you can complete and farm.

This dungeon will only take a relatively short run through to complete. It only took me around ten minutes to fully clear out, including the boss, Broodguard, found at the end.

Though any class can clear out this spider-infested dungeon, it is best for the Druid class given the aspect up for grabs at the end of the instance. If you are looking to complete your first playthrough or farm this dungeon, here is what you will need to know.

Blind Burrows location in Diablo 4

The Blind Burrows is found in the Hawezar Region of Sanctuary. The nearest waypoint can be found in Zarbinzet Village. From here, set out west until you hit the location found on the map below.

You will find the entrance to the west of the Zarbinzet Waypoint. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Blind Burrows is best for characters above level 40, making it a later-game dungeon. A warning for those who are arachnophobic—you’ll probably not be a fan of this dungeon. Once in the instance, you will venture through the Plagued Tunnels until you reach the Midnight Haven, fighting spiders and other grotesque creatures along the way.

How to clear Blind Burrows in Diablo 4

Unlike most other dungeons in Diablo 4 where you simply need to walk from one point to another, the Blind Burrows requires you to slay three Infested Villagers before you can enter the boss’s chamber. The Infested Villagers will be marked on your map with three skull emblems. One is located in the easternmost section, the southern corner, and finally the northwestern portion.

The Broodguard will be your final hurdle. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After slaying all three Infested Villagers in the Blind Burrows, the Broodguard’s chambers will finally be open. Before reaching the boss, however, you will likely run into the infamous Butcher that patrols around the center of the dungeon—avoid it at all costs.

The Broodguard is found in the far northeast section of the Blind Burrows. I did not have too many issues dispatching this relatively easy boss, but I would recommend staying out of the venom AoE attack and you should be in the clear.

