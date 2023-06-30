Diablo 4 devs to give first sneak peek at game’s big season 1 content next week

Diablo 4 Wanderers will soon have a battle pass and new character to grind in the game’s first season, and an upcoming dev stream will tell all about it.

Blizzard has announced a new developer live stream which will introduce the first-ever official look at Diablo 4’s season one, which is set to launch sometime in mid-to-late July. An official launch date is expected during the stream.

A new evil stirs in Sanctuary 🔥



Tune in to our Developer Livestream on July 6th at 11AM PT to learn about #DiabloIV's first season.https://t.co/e5D9ClqUPu pic.twitter.com/5EIFVX6HK9 — Diablo (@Diablo) June 30, 2023

“We’ll kick off this livestream with a deep dive provided by senior narrative designer Ryan Quinn and lead user experience designer Chris Liao on the monstrous new Class coming to Diablo Immortal in mid-July,” Blizzard’s blog post said of the stream, which will cover multiple Diablo titles.

“Then our host, associate director of community Adam Fletcher, will introduce associate game director Joseph Piepiora and lead game producer Timothy Ismay who will announce the first Season of Diablo 4, along with incoming quality-of-life updates,” Blizzard said. “Players will also have the opportunity to ask our developers questions during a live Q&A session at the end of the livestream.”

The introduction of the first season will add the game’s first-ever battle pass, which will require players to begin a new character to rank up, much to the dismay of many new Diablo gamers.

The battle pass will cost around $10 and include several rewards, such as currency, free cosmetics, premium paid cosmetics, and seasonal boosts to help players level up.

If you miss out on the live stream, no worries. Blizzard says it will update the blog post above with the VOD so players can tune in and learn all about what’s coming for themselves. Blizzard will publish a new blog post on the subject as well.

The developer live stream begins next Thursday, July 6, at 1pm CT on Blizzard’s Twitch channel.

