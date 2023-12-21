Diablo 4 devs embrace the festive season by doubling rare loot drop rates 

Uber Unique items are the most coveted gear class in Diablo 4. They offer bonuses and stats second to none, but as the name implies, they’re pretty hard to come by. Thankfully, Diablo 4 devs have just doubled the drop rates for Uber Uniques until the end of the current season.

To obtain Uber Unique items, players usually must collect the required resources to summon a notoriously difficult boss, Echo of Duriel, and pray they’ll get a drop. In a similar vein to other Blizzard titles, only the luckiest and most diligent of players could ever have a chance of obtaining the most rare and powerful items. However, Blizzard extended its helping hand to all players by hotfixing in double the drop rates of Uber Unique items dropped by Duriel. The generous rate will last until the end of Diablo 4‘s current season on Jan. 8.

Duriel is a challenging boss, but the rewards are well worth the struggle. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Uber Unique items provide players with, well, uber unique effects. As PCGamer writes, these items are so sought-after a whole economy has evolved around them, with players using in-game and real-life currencies to get their hands on them. With the doubled drop rates for these rare gear pieces, the economy will likely suffer a hit, though that largely depends on how lucky players get. Even with double the rates, Uber Uniques have an abysmally low chance of appearing. One player calculated the usual drop rate is about two percent, which brings the “generous” seasonal rate to about four percent. So, it’s not much of a gain, but it’s better than nothing.

Blizzard has also upped the drop rates of Lost Heirlooms and the frequency of other rare Diablo 4 rewards, embracing the festive season to its fullest.