Diablo 4 dev says seasons won’t have important stories, so it’s okay to miss them

Diablo 4 quest designer Nathan Scott said the game’s seasonal content is designed to not be intrinsically tied to DLC expansions, meaning players can afford to skip them if they want.

Speaking with GamesRadar on Jan. 16, Scott was asked whether Blizzard Entertainment would tie Diablo 4’s post-launch content together. While Diablo 4 has and will continue to receive free seasonal content, the game will also see at least two paid expansions. The first, Vessel of Hatred, is expected to arrive in late 2024. The expansion will offer a new storyline set after the events of the main game, but Scott confirmed you won’t need to have played through any of the seasonal content to know what’s going on.

Vessel of Hatred is still many months away. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is because Blizzard is approaching each season separately, with Scott saying it’s okay for players to miss a season or two: “If you jump in [season one], and you miss season two, it’s not the end of the world; we don’t want you to feel like you’re missing out on important story chunks.” But he and the team obviously still want people to keep playing Diablo 4, which is why they’re “always looking at ways to make seasons feel unique and a good experience.”

Some games with seasonal content tend to put a lot of pressure on players to participate so as not to miss out on limited offers. As a result, players wind up dedicating all their free time to completing as much of the season as they can, unable to play anything else. For Diablo 4 fans who only care about the story, Scott’s comments may bring some relief and afford them breathing room to play other games until Vessel of Hatred comes out. Although I’m sure anyone who simply enjoys Diablo 4‘s gameplay loop will commit to playing each and every season regardless.

As for the next season, Blizzard has announced season three, Season of the Construct, will arrive next week. Aside from new quests and a battle pass, players will also obtain their own upgradable robot companion.