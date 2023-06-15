Diablo 4 Bastion of Faith dungeon location and how to clear it

Bastion of Faith is a dungeon in Diablo 4 which Rogue players will come to know sooner or later in their journeys. It’s the home of the Trickshot Aspect, a powerful upgrade for Penetrating Shot.

To clear the Bastion of Faith dungeon, players will first need to find it on the map. Locating the dungeons tends to be more difficult than clearing them unless you’re pushing up World Tiers in Diablo 4.

Where is the Bastion of Faith dungeon in Diablo 4?

We found the Bastion of Faith dungeon after teleporting to the Zarbinzet waypoint and heading north. The dungeon is located on the northern border of the Zarbinzet region, at the end of the Umir Plateau sub-zone, and players can quickly get to the location with their Mounts.

Bastion of Faith dungeon location in Zarbinzet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to clear the Bastion of Faith dungeon

Upon entering the Bastion of Faith dungeon, players will automatically start a quest that requires them to Collect Animus from Animus Carriers. Keep an eye on icons that look like demon skulls on the map, as you’ll need to eliminate those targets to gather Animus.

Animus carrier icons on the Diablo 4 minimap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you collect enough Animus to fill out the bar, you’ll then need to deposit it into the Urn. Successfully transferring the Animus will unlock the Halls of the Ravenous, which will be right next to the Urn.

The final step requires players to return the Mechanical Box to the Pedestal, and then slaying all enemies will be the only remaining objective of the dungeon. At the final stage of Bastion of Faith, there will be lots of elites, so you may need to use your defensive spells wisely.

