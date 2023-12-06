Diablo 4 Abbatoir of Zir event accidentally de-levels players’ Paragon Glyphs, but fixes are coming

Diablo 4 added its Abbatoir of Zir seasonal event on Dec. 5, a new endgame challenge designed to be extra-difficult for even the most skilled players. The update wasn’t without a hitch, though, as it also added a bug that messed with the levels of everyone’s Paragon Glyphs.

Paragon Glyphs are powerful bonuses you only start unlocking once you reach level 50, which in turn can be levelled up. Following the latest update, players realized that all their Paragon Glyphs’ had dropped by at least one level (reported by PC Gamer).

The team has identified an issue that players are experiencing with paragon glyphs showcasing misrepresented levels from the levels achieved prior to the 1.2.3 update. We plan on addressing this on PC with a new client update that will be shipping later today. We will update… https://t.co/6mjGNzuZco — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) December 5, 2023

This is hardly ideal for anyone who was preparing for the Abbatoir of Zir, only to find their build inadvertently nerfed. The good news is that Blizzard Entertainment is aware of the issue and has put out a patch to fix it—at least on PC.

At the time of writing, Diablo 4’s global community development director Adam Fletcher has promised that a patch for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game should be available as early as Dec. 7, and players will be notified about its release ASAP. In the meantime, crossplay between the PC and console versions has been disabled until the issue is resolved for everyone.

An update on the Paragon Glyph items:



We have pushed out a PC client patch for Steam and https://t.co/plBx9K5J05 users to address the Paragon Glyph issue and a few other items. Patch notes are linked below.



As for consoles, we are expecting a client patch for both PlayStation… https://t.co/ZLajbpRRWH — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) December 6, 2023

Fletcher advised that anyone who isn’t willing to wait for the patch can still level up their glyphs as normal and, once the patch arrives, all their old XP will be tallied alongside any new XP to ensure no progress is lost.

On a related note, there is also an issue with the Tears of Blood glyph, with players reporting that it’s giving additive damage instead of multiplicative damage like it should. The new patch should fix this as well.

The Abbatoir of Zir is available for the rest of the current season, Season of Blood, which runs until Jan. 23, so players still have plenty of time to clear it. There’ll also be a holiday themed event later this month called Midwinter Blight, although since this is Diablo 4, it’ll be anything but jolly.