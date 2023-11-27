How to get the Tears of Blood Glyph in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season of Blood is far from over; the upcoming update will bring new bosses, end-game activities, and plenty of items to loot. The Tears of Blood Glyph is one such item that will quickly become a vital part of your character’s build.

Although it’s not yet released at the time of writing, the Tears of Blood Glyph will appear in-game after the patch on Dec. 5. This Glyph can only be earned and leveled up by completing a new end-game event and has the potential to be an incredibly powerful scaling item. If you are trying to get you Tears of Blood Glyph, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get the Tears of Blood Glyph in Diablo 4

The Blood Portal to Zir’s new dungeon will appear in Ked Bardu | Image via Blizzard

You can get the Tears of Blood Glyph in Diablo 4 by completing the Abattoir of Zir dungeon. To get access to the Abattoir of Zir dungeon, you need to complete the Season of Blood quest chain, in which you will be given the recipe to create a Blood Forged Sigil.

Once you visit craft the Blood Forged Sigil with an Occultist, you can travel to Ked Bardu to find the Blood Portal with the Sigil to enter into the Abattoir of Zir. Inside of the Vampire Lord’s dungeon, you need to slay a specified number of demons before a timer runs out. Successfully crossing this threshold and beating the final boss will reward you with the Tears of Blood Glyph.

Currently, it appears the Tears of Blood Glyph can be continuously upgraded by repeating the Abattoir of Zir dungeon increasing up to level 200. Given this Glyph could be the most important part of your inventory after it releases, you might want to know more about the item itself.

Tears of Blood Glyph, explained

The Tears of Blood Glyph is a Paragon Glyph you will earn in Diablo 4 Season of Blood after completing the Abattoir of Zir dungeon. Below are the core mechanics are this upcoming item:

For every five Core Stats purchased within range, you gain [X]% increased damage.

Grants [X]% bonus to all Rare nodes within range. Bonus by 10-percent every 10 levels.

You will start off at two-percent increased damage and 50-percent bonus to all Rare nodes, however this will change as your level increases. Given that this item supposedly scales to level 200, you will be able to slay hordes of enemies much, much faster than before.