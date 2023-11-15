Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir release date and event details

This event will be the fight of your life.

Although Diablo 4’s second season, Season of Blood, is well underway, a new Seasonal Event is fast approaching called the Abattoir of Zir, which was first teased during the 2023 BlizzCon and will be a fun piece of content for those in the endgame.

The Abattoir of Zir is a seasonal event in Diablo 4 that rolls out when Patch 1.2.3 goes live on Dec. 5 and concludes when the Season of Blood ends on Jan. 23, 2024. However, to participate in the event, you must meet the event’s prerequisites.

Diablo 4: Abattoir of Zir event prerequisites

Now’s the time to complete your season journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To participate in the Abattoir of Zir event in Diablo 4, players must complete all seven chapters of the Season Journey in the Season of Blood. If you haven’t done so already, you don’t need to complete each chapter’s objectives to progress to the next one.

You simply need to complete enough of a chapter’s objectives to unlock the next chapter and then repeat the process until you’ve completed all of them.

As this is the peak of endgame content and an intense event, you should also get your character to level 100 and equip it with the best gear and aspects because the event will be challenging. This may not be an official prerequisite, but it’s something to keep in mind because the event will test your limits and isn’t for the faint of heart.

Diablo 4: Abbatoir of Zir event location

The entrance will be a red and black portal. Image via Blizzard

The Abbatoir of Zir is located in the Seasonal Realm, Ked Bardu, in the Dry Steppes. The devs haven’t revealed its exact location, but they did share an image of what the entrance will look like. We will update this as soon as we can get a mapped location.

Diablo 4: Abbatoir of Zir: How the event works

Before entering the Abbatoir of Zir, you must craft the first tier of the new Bloodforged Sigils. You can get the recipe at the Occultist once you’ve completed the Season Journey for the Season of Blood. You must unlock 25 tiers of this sigil, which correspond with the tiers in the event.

For example: To enter Tier One of the Abbatoir of Zir, you must craft a Tier One Bloodforged Sigil.

The Abbatoir of Zir event will feature 25 tiers, and players have ten minutes to kill all the enemies and fill the progress bar to spawn a random boss. Once you’ve slain the boss, you will unlock the recipe for the next tier’s sigil, which you must craft to enter the next tier.

For example: If you’ve slain the Tier One boss, you will unlock the recipe for the Tier Two Bloodforged Sigil, which you’ll need to craft to enter Tier Two of the Abbatoir of Zir.

This may sound easy enough. However, the difficulty will increase as you advance through the tiers. So, you do need to be prepared for that.

Diablo 4: Abbatoir of Zir event rewards

The tiers may be soulbreakingly tricky to complete. However, your hard work will pay off with the rewards you can get, which include equipment, weapons, gold, and crafting materials.

And you can get the new and powerful Paragon Glyph, Tears of Blood after you’ve completed your first Abbatoir of Zir, which will skyrocket your damage and is a must-have for any build because it can be upgraded to level 200.

The damage stats buffs are incredible. Image via Blizzard

The Abbatoir of Zir will not be a cakewalk and will require a solid effort. But the unique glyph and the intense challenge will be an intriguing test of our mettle.