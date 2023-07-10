Diablo 2 season 3 best builds for ladder starter, end-game, and Chaos Sanctuary

Blizzard introduced seasons to Diablo 2 Resurrected in 2022. After two well-received seasons, season three was released earlier in 2023, which introduced new features to the game and inherently made certain niche builds more viable in all game modes. But before we get to that, we will need to know what new features were introduced in season three of Diablo 2.

Diablo 2 season three

Season three began on Feb. 16 with eight new Runewords introduced to the game. In addition to this, Sunder Charms and Terror Zones were added to single-player offline modes as well, making the grind to level 99 much smoother. The new season brought an influx of new players and server downtime as well, showing fan interest in the game is at an all-time high.

If you’re a returning player, you might want to use certain mods to keep the game fresh, along with season three’s new features. Getting ahead of the leveling curve can be done with certain starter builds for this ladder, so you can use any of these to get through Normal and Nightmare difficulties.

Best ladder starter builds for Diablo 2 season three

There are a few easy-to-run builds that work for new and returning players alike. These builds use basic items and Runewords that are easy to create with a few Countess runs on Normal and Nightmare difficulties. We have one powerful starter build for each of the seven classes, so pick any of these to have a smooth time leveling up and clearing early content.

Since these are early-game builds, you don’t necessarily need all the Runewords listed here because getting some of the rarer runes can be quite difficult at this stage.

Barbarian build

The leveling build of choice for the Barbarian is the Singer aka War Cry build. This build focuses on enhancing War Cry to the point where it can easily clear waves of elites and bosses alike.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): War Cry Battle Orders Battle Cry Taunt

Additional skills: Increased Speed Natural Resistance Leap Howl Battle Command



The stats for this build focus on having enough Strength and Dexterity to equip gear, then put everything into Vitality. Don’t put any points in Energy unless mentioned because there is an abundance of mana potions available in the game.

Gear: Weapon: Spirit Shield: Ancient’s Pledge Body Armor: Stealth Helm: Lore Gloves: Magefist Boots: Waterwalk, Infernostride Belt: Nightsmoke Rings: Any Faster Cast Rate and Health rings Amulet: Any Faster Cast Rate and Resistances amulet



Amazon build

The Amazon build we go for is the Javazon Lightning Fury build. This build works by maxing out her Lightning damage with a variety of synergistic skills. Just make sure you run through most of Act Three.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Lightning Fury Lightning Bolt Lightning Strike Charged Strike

Additional skills: Pierce Valkyrie Power Strike



The additional skills make it so you pick up one level of each prerequisite to get to that point. The stats for this build work the same as the previous build and will mostly be the same for the rest of the builds unless stated otherwise.

Gear: Weapon: Titan’s Revenge, Demon’s Arch Shield: Ancient’s Pledge Body Armor: Stealth Helm: Lore Gloves: Sander’s Taboo Boots: Hsarus Iron Heel Belt: Razortail Rings: Any rings with increased Life, Resistances, and Life/Mana steal Amulet: Any amulet with increased Life, Resistances, and Attack Speed



Paladin build

The Paladin build of choice is the Hammerdin aka the Blessed Hammer build. This build excels at clearing waves of enemies and bosses alike.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Blessed Hammer Blessed Aim Concentration Vigor Holy Shield

Additional skills: Redemption Meditation Resist Fire Resist Cold Resist Lightning



Since you will be using a shield, the most notable change is getting your Dexterity to about 150 so that you can increase your block chance as high as possible, capping out at 75 percent.

Gear: Weapon: Spirit Shield: Spirit, Rhyme, Ancient’s Pledge Body Armor: Helm: Lore Gloves: Magefist Boots: Hsarus’ Iron Heel Belt: Nightsmoke Rings: Any rings with Faster Cast Rate, Life, and Resistances Amulet: Any amulet with Faster Cast Rate, Life, and Resistances



Sorceress build

The Sorceress build used here is the hybrid Hydra/Frozen Orb build. Having two elements will help you clear through most of the immunities when you make it to Hell.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Hydra Frozen Orb Fire Ball Fire Mastery Cold Mastery

Additional skills: Telekinesis Teleport Static Field Warmth Frozen Armor Ice Bolt



Gear: Weapon: Spirit Body Armor: Spirit Helm: Chains of Honor Gloves: Harlequin Crest, Magefist Boots: Sandstorm Treks Belt: Arachnid Mesh Rings: Any rings with FCR (Faster Cast Rate) and Life/Resistances Amulet: Any amulet with FCR and Life/Resistances



Necromancer build

The Necromancer build we chose here is the Bone Necromancer build. This one focuses on two main Bone skills and their synergies with Corpse Explosion as a secondary source of damage.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Bone Spear Bone Spirit Bone Wall Bone Prison

Additional skills: Bone Armor Corpse Explosion Amplify Damage



Gear: Weapon: White Shield: Spirit Body Armor: Skin of the Vipermagi Helm: Lore Gloves: Magefist Boots: Hsarus’ Iron Heel Belt: Nightsmoke Rings: Any rings with FCR, Life, and Resistances Amulet: Any amulet with FCR, Life, and Resistances



Assassin build

The Assassin build that works the best is the Trapsin with Lightning Sentry and Death Sentry. Lightning Sentry deals Lightning damage while Death Sentry performs a weaker Corpse Explosion.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Lightning Sentry Charged Bolt Sentry Shock Web Fire Blast

Additional skills: Death Sentry Burst of Speed Psychic Hammer Cloak of Shadows Mind Blast



Gear: Weapon: Spirit Shield: Spirit Body Armor: Skin of the Vipermagi Helm: Lore Gloves: Magefist Boots: Hsarus’ Iron Heel Belt: Nightsmoke Rings: Any rings with FCR, Attack Speed, and Life Amulet: Any amulet with FCR, Attack Speed, and Life



Druid build

The Druid build that works best is the Wind Druid with a focus on Hurricane and Tornado. The build takes a while to work because Tornado might be hard to land at first, but with practice, it should clear most content with Cold and Physical damage.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Hurricane Tornado Twister Cyclone Armor Oak Sage

Additional skills: Summon Grizzly Summon Dire Wolf Summon Spirit Wolf Summon Raven



We mix in a few pet summons to ensure that you have allies at all times to keep enemies at bay while you chunk them down with Hurricane and Tornado.

Gear: Weapon: Spirit Shield: Spirit Body Armor: Skin of the Vipermagi Helm: Jalal’s Mane Gloves: Magefist Boots: Waterwalk, Infernostride Belt: Nightsmoke Rings: Any rings with FCR, Life, and Resistances Amulet: Any amulet with FCR, Life, and Resistances



Now that you have cleared through Normal and Nightmare difficulties with any of these builds, we work on builds that will get you through Hell difficulty all the way to an end-game farming build.

Best end-game builds for Diablo 2 season three

When you get to Hell difficulty, you can use one of the three respecs to switch to an end-game build. Any of these builds will make Hell difficulty a lot easier to get through, especially since various sections of the game have mobs that are immune to different types of damage.

Even though you wouldn’t be able to break immunities until later with certain Runewords and Sunder Charms, these builds will get you to that point.

Barbarian build

The Barbarian build of choice would be the Berserker build which focuses on the Berserk skill to clear out elite packs with ease using Enigma for mobility.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Berserk Battle Orders Find Item Find Potion

Additional skills: Increased Speed Natural Resistance Battle Command Howl



This build is also the best build in the game for Magic Find using Find Item and Find Potion. Use this to maneuver around enemies with Enigma till you find elite packs to kill with Berserk repeatedly.

Gear: Weapon: 2x Grief Weapon Swap: Wizardspike Body Armor: Enigma Helm: Harlequin’s Crest Gloves: Chance Guards Boots: War Travelers Belt: Goldwrap Rings: 2x Nagelring Amulets: Highlord’s Wrath Charms: Hellfire Torch, Annihilus, Gheed’s Fortune



Amazon build

The Amazon build once again is the Lightning Javazon. The build works the same as the leveling build, except with best-in-slot items in your gear instead.

Gear: Weapon: Titan’s Revenge Shield: Spirit Weapon Swap: Call to Arms Body Armor: Chains of Honor Helm: Griffon’s Eye Gloves: Any gloves with increased attack speed and +x Javelin and Spear skills Boots: War Travelers Belt: Razortail Rings: Ravenfrost, Stone of Jordan, Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band Amulets: The Cat’s Eye Charms: Hellfire Torch, Annihilus, Lightning skill, and Sunder charms



Paladin build

The Paladin build is the Blessed Hammer build with best-in-slot items.

Gear: Weapon: Heart of the Oak Weapon Swap: Call to Arms Shield: Herald of Zakarum Body Armor: Enigma Helm: Harlequin’s Crest Gloves: Magefist Boots: Sandstorm Treks Belt: Arachnid Mesh Rings: Ravenfrost, Stone of Jordan, Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band Amulets: Mara’s Kaleidoscope Charms: Hellfire Torch, Annihilus



Sorceress build

The Sorceress build used in the endgame is the classic Blizzard build. This focuses on the cold element and as such, we will be farming dungeons with no cold immunes like Ancient Tunnels.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Blizzard Cold Mastery Glacial Spike Ice Blast Ice Bolt

Additional skills: Warmth Telekinesis Teleport Static Field Frozen Armor



Gear: Weapon: Death’s Fathom Weapon Swap: Call to Arms Shield: Spirit Body Armor: Chains of Honor Helm: Nighwing’s Veil Gloves: Magefist Boots: Sandstorm Treks Belt: Arachnid Mesh Rings: Stone of Jordan, Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band Amulets: Mara’s Kaleidoscope Charms: Hellfire Torch, Annihilus, Cold skill, and Sunder charms



Necromancer build

The Necromancer build best to farm endgame areas is the Poison Necromancer build with a focus on Poison Nova and the Enigma chest piece for mobility.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Poison Nova Poison Explosion Poison Dagger Corpse Explosion

Additional skills: Lower Resist



Corpse Explosion is used as a secondary form of damage while Lower Resist will reduce all of their resistances even further.

Gear: Weapon: Death’s Web Weapon Swap: Call to Arms Shield: Trang-Oul’s Wing Body Armor: Enigma Helm: Harlequin’s Crest Gloves: Trang-Oul’s Claws Boots: Sandstorm Treks Belt: Trang-Oul’s Girth Rings: Stone of Jordan, Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band Amulets: Mara’s Kaleidoscope Charms: Hellfire Torch, Annihilus, Poison skill and Sunder charms



Assassin build

The Assassin build which rose to popularity in season three is the Martial Arts build with Phoenix Strike as the primary skill.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Phoenix Strike Fists of Fire Claws of Thunder Blades of Ice Dragon Talon

Additional skills: Dragon Flight Fade Venom Burst of Speed Mind Blast Cloak of Shadows Weapon Block



Use your Phoenix Strike as a charge-up move with Dragon Talon to finish them off with your elemental burst damage.

Gear: Weapon: 2x Mosaic Weapon Swap: Call to Arms Shield: Spirit Body Armor: Enigma Helm: Griffon’s Eye Gloves: Any gloves with attack speed and +x Martial Arts skills Boots: Natalya’s Soul Belt: Arachnid Mesh Rings: Ravenfrost, Stone of Jordan, Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band Amulets: Mara’s Kaleidoscope Charms: Hellfire Torch, Annihilus



Druid build

The Druid build we choose for end-game content is the Fury build to clear out powerful elites with a transformed Werewolf.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Fury Werewolf Lycanthropy Oak Sage

Additional skills: Feral Rage



Transforming into a Werewolf to output massive amounts of damage with Fury is the bread and butter of this build. Lycanthropy and Feral Rage buffs your transformed state while Oak Sage provides bonus health to tank up since you will be in the enemies’ faces.

Gear: Weapon: Grief Weapon Swap: Call to Arms Shield: Stormshield Body Armor: Fortitude Helm: Jalal’s Mane Gloves: Dracul’s Grasp Boots: Gore Rider Belt: String of Ears Rings: Ravenfrost, Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band, any ring with Lifesteal Amulets: Highlord’s Wrath Charms: Hellfire Torch, Annihilus



Once you clear Hell difficulty with any of these builds, you are ready to farm the best areas in the game to craft some of the rarest gear in the game. One of these locations should give you everything you need from unique items to base items for Runewords to rare Runes. We are, of course, talking about Diablo’s bastion in Hell, the Chaos Sanctuary.

Best Chaos Sanctuary farming builds for Diablo 2 season three

Chaos Sanctuary in Hell difficulty is considered to be one of the best farming areas in the game. This is because there are a variety of elite mobs with different kinds of immunities grouped together in this location. Density clearing and mobility are key in these builds and all of them have some form of each to do so.

Barbarian build

The Barbarian build works the same as the end-game build. Farming the dense clusters of mobs in the Chaos Sanctuary works out perfectly with the Berserker build. The Magic Find ensures you will always get powerful items with each run.

Amazon build

The Amazon build of choice here is the Javazon build once again. While Bow builds are quite powerful, none are as powerful or better than the Lightning Fury build for clearing dense clusters of mobs all throughout the Chaos Sanctuary.

Paladin build

The Paladin build that works best to clear out the Chaos Sanctuary is the Fist of the Heavens build. Because it deals Holy and Lightning damage, it deals even more damage to demons and undead, which are the only two types of enemies in the Chaos Sanctuary, making this build ideal.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Fist of the Heavens Holy Bolt Holy Shock Conviction

Additional skills: Holy Shield Salvation



Fist of the Heavens should clear out every enemy in the Chaos Sanctuary, using Conviction as your aura of choice to further reduce enemy resistances. Holy Bolt works for bosses and other solo enemies while Holy Shock buffs the power of Fist of the Heavens even further.

Gear: Weapon: Heart of the Oak Weapon Swap: Call to Arms Shield: Spirit, Herald of Zakarum Body Armor: Enigma Helm: Harlequin’s Crest, Griffon’s Eye Gloves: Magefist Boots: Sandstorm Treks Belt: Arachnid Mesh Rings: Stone of Jordan, Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band Amulets: Mara’s Kaleidoscope Charms: Hellfire Torch, Annihilus, Lightning skill, and Sunder charms



Sorceress build

The Sorceress build of choice to use here is the Nova build. This one focuses on using Static Field to reduce enemies’ health and then spam Nova to finish them off. This build also uses Energy Shield, making it the only build to utilize Energy instead of Vitality as the primary stat.

Maxed-out skills (in priority order): Nova Static Field Lightning Mastery Telekinesis Energy Shield

Additional skills: Teleport Warmth Frozen Armor



Since Energy Shield is your source of defense, put all the points that you would otherwise allocate into Vitality, into Energy. Jump into clusters of enemies, spamming Static Field and Nova. Since you’re in the thick of battle, make sure your mana is topped up because you can potentially be one-shot to death once your mana is drained.

Gear: Weapon: Eschuta’s Temper, Heart of the Oak Weapon Swap: Call to Arms, Memory Shield: Spirit Body Armor: Chains of Honor Helm: Griffon’s Eye Gloves: Frostburn Boots: Sandstorm Treks Belt: Arachnid Mesh Rings: 2x Stone of Jordan Amulets: Mara’s Kaleidoscope Charms: Hellfire Torch, Annihilus, Lightning skill, and Sunder charms



Necromancer build

The Necromancer build of choice here is the Poison Nova build. Since you will have excess skill points to spare, you might try investing them into Summoning skills to finish off enemies that you poison with your Poison Nova. Corpse Explosion should take care of the rest.

Assassin build

The Assassin build of choice goes back to the Lightning/Death Sentry Trapsin, only with better gear this time. Farming Chaos Sanctuary with Lightning Sunder charms and +skills on Traps makes the build shine even more.

Gear: Weapon: Heart of the Oak Weapon Swap: Call to Arms Shield: Spirit Body Armor: Enigma Helm: Harlequin Crest Gloves: Magefist Boots: Sandstorm Treks Belt: Arachnid Mesh Rings: Ravenfrost, Stone of Jordan, Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band Amulets: Mara’s Kaleidoscope Charms: Hellfire Torch, Annihilus, Lightning skill, and Sunder charms



Druid build

The Druid build of choice here expands upon the Wind Druid build by adding best-in-slot gear.

Gear: Weapon: Heart of the Oak, Suicide Branch Weapon Swap: Call to Arms Shield: Spirit Body Armor: Enigma Helm: Any helm with +skills to Tornado Gloves: Magefist Boots: Waterwalk Belt: Arachnid Mesh Rings: 2x Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band Amulets: Mara’s Kaleidoscope Charms: Hellfire Torch, Annihilus, Physical, and Cold Sunder charm



Once you clear several (about 50 to 100) runs of the Chaos Sanctuary, you will have most of, if not all of the items needed for a perfect end-game build that will allow you to farm items for other characters. Diablo 2‘s loot system is widely considered one of the most fun systems to play through, so have fun with your builds, and don’t forget to get creative.

