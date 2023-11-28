Blizzard might be testing the waters with $100 Diablo 4 bundle

It's evaluating four different bundle options, according to a leaked survey.

Diablo 4 is evaluating the interest for four bundle options of all price ranges, including one that would cost $99.99 on the higher end, according to a leaked survey from Nov. 23.

The survey was shared by YouTuber Bellular News, as reported by TryHard Guides. It was reportedly sent to members of the Diablo 4 community to have some understanding of what kind of price they would be inclined to pay for a bundle.

The survey includes four bundle offers. Screenshot by YouTube‘s Bellular News

Each expansion bundle was highly detailed in the survey. Prices varied from $69.99 to $99.99, and the highest option includes a great deal of items. According to the survey, it grants many exclusive cosmetic items and a $80 value of Platinum currency per season for a year.

$99.99 corresponds to the price of Diablo 4‘s Ultimate Edition, which gives players access to the full game, in addition to several exclusive cosmetic items and a battle pass accelerator. For an expansion, it would be an incredibly high price. According to the table, though, it would grant players more content for a whole year, with more gifts with each season’s launch.

Diablo 4‘s next expansion, Vessel of Hatred, is set to release in late 2024. Since it was recently announced, the leaked survey was shared not too long afterwards, and players speculated it would hint at possible prices for the next expansion.

It has stirred many virulent reactions in the community since the game’s post-launch content has been considered lackluster by some players, adding more fuel to the fire.

On the other hand, a survey aims at evaluating the needs and wants of the community, rather than directly validate a project already planned to be introduced. It’s unclear whether those bundles are going to be implemented for Diablo 4‘s next expansion, but players will likely have several price choices.