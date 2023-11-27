Diablo 4 Digital Deluxe Edition vs Ultimate Edition: Which should you buy?

Diablo 4 was released on June 5, 2023, and can now be purchased on Steam, Battle.net, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. If you are considering either the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions, you might want to know more before committing to either choice.

There are three versions of Diablo 4 that you can pick up: the Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Aside from the base game, the Deluxe and Standard both come with additional in-game rewards and items for a high price point. For either platform-wide sales or special holidays, such as Black Friday, you might be able to get either version of much cheaper.

If you are trying to decide between the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of Diablo 4, here’s what both versions come with, as well as what we recommend.

What does the Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition come with?

The Deluxe Edition comes with various in-game rewards for Diablo 4 and WoW | Image by Blizzard

At the $89.99 typical price point, the Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition comes with the Temptation mount, Inarius Wings, Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor, and one Premium Battle Pass Unlock. If you play Blizzard’s other wildly popular title, World of Warcraft, you can get both a Murloc pet for Diablo 4 and an Amalgam of Rage mount in WoW.

What does the Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition come with?

The Ultimate Edition comes with an exclusive emote, Battle Pass Accelerant, and 20 free levels | Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the usual $99.99 price, the Ultimate Edition comes with all the content from the previous Deluxe version, including the Temptation Mount, Hellborn Carapace Armor Set, Inarius Wings, Murloc Pet, and World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount. This higher version also gives an exclusive Wings of the Creator Emote, one accelerated Battle Pass unlock, and 20 tier skips.

Which Diablo 4 Edition should you purchase?

I recommend the Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition. This edition comes with all the in-game rewards that you would receive with the Ultimate edition and a solid Battle Pass reward. You are only missing out on the 20 free level skips. If you plan on playing Diablo 4 after buying it, however, you are likely to get those levels fairly quickly anyway.

If you opt for the Deluxe instead of the Ultimate Edition, you are also missing out on the exclusive Wings of the Creator Emote, however, I tend to view the mount also included in the Deluxe Edition as the best in-game reward.