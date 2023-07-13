While there are various weapons you can obtain from monster drops, chests, destroying objects, and via the Purveyor of Curiosities, there are a few factors that will determine the best weapon for Necromancers in Diablo 4. Like most of the Necromancer’s best items, your build also plays a part.

The best weapons for Necromancers in Diablo 4, explained

The best weapons for Necromancers in Diablo 4 are two-handed swords, specifically Legendary and then an Ancestral Legendary two-handed weapon. But the best one for your Necromancer depends on your build.

There are quite a few end-game build options for Necromancers, meaning that each has a two-handed sword with stats and Legendary Aspects that are the best for them.

Build name Best weapon stats Best Legendary aspects Bone Spear – Vulnerable damage

– Critical strike damage

– Intelligence

– Critical strike damage with Bone skills Splintering Aspect. This increases the damage of Bone Spear and makes enemies hit with this ability Vulnerable. Bone Spirit – Critical strike damage

– Critical strike damage with Bone skills

– Intelligence

– All stats Aspect of Grasping Veins. This will enhance your Corpse Tendrils. Sever – Critical strike damage

– Vulnerable damage

– Core skills damage

– Damage to Shadow affected DoT’d enemies Blighted Aspect. This will enhance your Key Passive. Blight Corpse – Critical strike damage

– All stats

– Vulnerable damage

– Damage to Shadow affected DoT’d enemies. Blighted Aspect. This will enhance your Key Passive.



Although you can’t pick the Legendary Aspect on your weapon, you can attempt to farm for it in Nightmare Dungeons from World Tier three and onwards.

But for a greater chance of getting the best weapon for your Necromancer, I highly recommend farming the dungeons in World Tier four, as the drops, and their stats, are much better. I’ve been able to get some really good two-handed swords from these dungeons, and while some haven’t had the best stats for my preferred build, they were great placeholders until I got a weapon with the stats and Legendary Aspect I needed. Hopefully, with a bit of luck and a good amount of farming, you can too.

If you get a Legendary or Ancestral Legendary weapon with the incorrect Legendary Aspect for your build, you can imprint your weapon with the correct Legendary Aspect, so long as you have it in your inventory or have completed the required Necromancer dungeon.

So, farm to your heart’s content, and hopefully, you’ll get the best two-handed sword for your Necromancer quickly in Diablo 4.

