Earning renown in Diablo 4 is a great way to unlock bonuses like Skill Points or Stat buffs. However, farming for renown can be a mystery if you’re unsure how to maximize your time and effort.

Thankfully, there are specific side quests you can complete in each region that will not only get you the most Renown but also help you complete dungeons simultaneously, making for the perfect two-for-one combo.

All the best side quests for farming Renown in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, the best side quests for farming Renown are tied to dungeons, meaning you’ll pick up the quest, and either need to complete the dungeon or enter it to find an item and leave. While the choice is yours, I highly recommend completing all the dungeons while you’re in them because many are tied to Aspects.

That way, if you need these Aspects later on or for another character, you already have them, which means you’ll save time and not have to deal with the headache of backtracking.

Dry Steppes

Quests Dungeon/s Location Raising Spears

(must complete Consumed by Pride) Champion’s Demise

Untamed Scarps In The Name of Love

(unlocks after Act Three) Whispering Vault Fate’s Retreat Hubris Smiles Back

(must complete Augry of Bones) Grinning Labyrinth Jirandai Worthy of Arreat

(must complete all Ealda’s quests first) Ancient’s Lament Cane Tribe Hutmoot

Hawezar

If you find these quests tedious, group up with your friends and have fun. Images via Blizzard Entertainment

Quest Dungeon/s Location Remnants of Faith Maugan’s Works Zarbinzet Desperate Remedies Light’s Refuge Wejinhani Left Behind Shadowed Plunge Vyeresz A Price to Pay

(must complete The Heretic) Blind Burrows Zarbinzet

Khejistan

Quests Dungeon/s Location A Voice From the Past

(must complete The Speaking Stone) Conclave Gae Kul A Wolf’s Honor Forgotten Ruins Iron Wolves Encampment Symbol of Faith Tomb of the Saints Zakarum Chapel

Scolsglen

You could also save time by obtaining the Altars of Lilith in these areas. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Quest Dungeon/s Location Reclamation

(must complete The Seer and then Smoke Signals) Domhainne Tunnels Corbach Feral Moon

(must complete the Fields of Ruin) Sarat’s Lair The Downs Daughter of the Oak

(must complete the Tur Dulra Stronghold) Underroot Cerrigar The Diviner Wretched Delve Tur Dulra

The Fractured Peaks

Quest Dungeon/s Location Legacies of Light’s Watch

Light’s Watch Margrave Cries of Innocence Black Asylum Olaym Tundra Sight To Madness

(must complete the Nostrava Stronghold first) Cultists Refuge Kyovashad Forgive Me Kor Dragan Barracks dungeon Sarkova Pass Blood Sermon Sanguine Chapel Kor Valar The Dread Matyr Hallowed Ossuary Frigid Expanse Hammer of Champion

(must complete The Shattered Tribute and Malnok Stronghold) Hoarfrost Demise and Rimescar Cavern Bear Tribe Refuge

By completing these specific quests, you’ll not only get Renown in each of these regions of the Sanctuary, but you’ll also complete the subsequent dungeons.

