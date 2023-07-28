Best side quests for farming Renown in Diablo 4

Two birds with one stone.

Man standing on a cliff surrounded by bodies in Diablo 4
Earning renown in Diablo 4 is a great way to unlock bonuses like Skill Points or Stat buffs. However, farming for renown can be a mystery if you’re unsure how to maximize your time and effort.

Thankfully, there are specific side quests you can complete in each region that will not only get you the most Renown but also help you complete dungeons simultaneously, making for the perfect two-for-one combo.

All the best side quests for farming Renown in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, the best side quests for farming Renown are tied to dungeons, meaning you’ll pick up the quest, and either need to complete the dungeon or enter it to find an item and leave. While the choice is yours, I highly recommend completing all the dungeons while you’re in them because many are tied to Aspects.

That way, if you need these Aspects later on or for another character, you already have them, which means you’ll save time and not have to deal with the headache of backtracking.

Dry Steppes

QuestsDungeon/sLocation
Raising Spears
(must complete Consumed by Pride)		Champion’s Demise
Untamed Scarps 
In The Name of Love
(unlocks after Act Three)		Whispering VaultFate’s Retreat 
Hubris Smiles Back
(must complete Augry of Bones)		Grinning LabyrinthJirandai
Worthy of Arreat
(must complete all Ealda’s quests first)		Ancient’s LamentCane Tribe Hutmoot 

Hawezar

Three people standing in front of a door with a glowing symbol in Diablo 4
QuestDungeon/sLocation
Remnants of FaithMaugan’s WorksZarbinzet
Desperate RemediesLight’s RefugeWejinhani 
Left BehindShadowed PlungeVyeresz
A Price to Pay
(must complete The Heretic)		Blind BurrowsZarbinzet

Khejistan

QuestsDungeon/sLocation
A Voice From the Past
(must complete The Speaking Stone)		ConclaveGae Kul 
A Wolf’s HonorForgotten RuinsIron Wolves Encampment 
Symbol of FaithTomb of the SaintsZakarum Chapel 

Scolsglen

Woman with horns and wings against a red background in Diablo 4
QuestDungeon/sLocation
Reclamation 
(must complete The Seer and then Smoke Signals)		Domhainne TunnelsCorbach
Feral Moon
(must complete the Fields of Ruin)		Sarat’s LairThe Downs 
Daughter of the Oak 
(must complete the Tur Dulra Stronghold)		UnderrootCerrigar
The DivinerWretched DelveTur Dulra

The Fractured Peaks

QuestDungeon/sLocation
Legacies of Light’s Watch
Light’s WatchMargrave
Cries of InnocenceBlack AsylumOlaym Tundra
Sight To Madness 
(must complete the Nostrava Stronghold first)		Cultists RefugeKyovashad
Forgive MeKor Dragan Barracks dungeonSarkova Pass
Blood SermonSanguine ChapelKor Valar 
The Dread MatyrHallowed OssuaryFrigid Expanse 
Hammer of Champion
(must complete The Shattered Tribute and Malnok Stronghold)		Hoarfrost Demise and Rimescar CavernBear Tribe Refuge

By completing these specific quests, you’ll not only get Renown in each of these regions of the Sanctuary, but you’ll also complete the subsequent dungeons.

