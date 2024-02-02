Best Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian build in Diablo 4

The Hammer of the Ancients is among the best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4, punishing enemies with bludgeoning damage from hammer weapons. This build has room for your own stylization, although there are skills and gear you need to make this character work.

This Barbarian build in Diablo 4 revolves entirely around the Hammer of the Ancients ability that you unlock through your skill tree. This ability grants additional Fury for every enemy struck by your hammer, stacking up to 10 times. In turn, the Hammer of the Ancients ability deals an extra one percent damage for each point of Fury you have.

This is an incredible sustaining build which is constantly building and expending Fury to launch powerful blows at enemies. Below is what we recommend to help this Barbarian build come to life.

Best Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Items in Diablo 4

Pieces such as the Ring of Red Furor help to make use of the classes Fury resource. Image via Blizzard

While leveling, you can certainly make do with whatever drops you might find across Sanctuary, but there are several pieces that you should aim to find:

Tibault’s Will

Banished Lord’s Talisman

Ring of Red Furor

Aspect of Numbing Wrath

Aspect of Disobedience

Aspect of the Expectant

Bold Chieftain’s Aspect

Aspect of Ancestral Force

Aspect of Berserk Ripping

Aspect of Limitless Rage

Many parts of this build, especially the Aspects of Berserk Ripping and Limitless Rage, make the most out of the Fury you will constantly be generating. Both Aspects provide additional damage or a skill increase whenever building Fury.

The Ring of Red Furor is another essential element of this build. With this Ring equipped, spending 100 Fury within three seconds will guarantee a critical hit for your next Hammer of the Ancients attack, making you a near constant one-shot threat.

Best Hammer of the Ancients skills in Diablo 4

Basic – Bash Enhanced Bash Combat Bash

Bash Core – Hammer of the Ancients Enhanced Hammer of the Ancients Violet Hammer of the Ancients

Hammer of the Ancients Defensive – Rallying Cry Enhanced Rallying Cry Strategic Rallying Cry

Rallying Cry Brawling – War Cry Enhanced War Cry Power War Cry

War Cry Ultimate – Wrath of the Berserker Prime Wrath of the Berserker Supreme Wrath of the Berserker

Wrath of the Berserker Defensive – Challenging Shot Enhanced Challenging Shot

Challenging Shot

Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Rotation in Diablo 4

The Hammer of the Ancients build can makes short work of mob encounters. Image by Blizzard Entertainment

In most encounters, Hammer of the Ancient Barbarians want to become a one-shot machine by dealing Fury and adding modifiers to your eventual Hammer of the Ancients attack.

Whenever starting an fight, use your Rallying Cry, War Cry, and Challenging Shout to help build additional bonuses to damage, Fury generation, and damage reduction. Then, use your Bash basic attack to build Fury and ensure your next attack is a guaranteed Overpower. Finally, use Hammer of the Ancients once at max Fury and watch your enemies’ health bar instantly disappear.

Wrath of the Berserker should be used in more difficult boss fights, as it provides a brief but substantial buff to your Barbarian. Although other builds, such as the Charge Barbarian gaining priority going into Season of the Construct, the Hammer of the Ancients still remains a prime build for this melee class.